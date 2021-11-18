Virginia Tech sizzles in second half against St. Francis

Up 34-22 at halftime, the Hokies made six of their first seven shots from the field in the second half to build a 50-30 cushion with 13:29 to go.

Surely Young has been saying something inspiring at halftime?

"He gives good speeches," said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 18 points. "It's more like, 'You guys better step it up.’

"We got the ball in the post a little bit, too, and that helped us."

The Hokies made only seven 3-pointers in the game but scored 40 points in the paint and were 16 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Tech has beaten all four of its foes this season by at least 20 points.

Leading just 23-22 with 4:09 left in the first half and shooting only 30% from the field at that point, the Hokies closed the half on an 11-0 run to build a 34-22 halftime cushion.

"They guarded us unlike anybody [else]. I don't think anybody else will guard us [that way]," Young said of the first half. "They went under a lot of stuff and I think it stymied us. Just so surprised at how they were guarding. … You start to press a little bit.

"We were just kind of stuck in a gear there for a bit."