Virginia Tech soccer star and Northside grad Daniel Pereira signs with Major League Soccer

Five years ago, Daniel Pereira moved with his parents from Venezuela to the Roanoke area.
He now has a Major League Soccer contract.
Pereira, a Virginia Tech sophomore midfielder who graduated from Northside High School, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is turning pro and entering the Major League Soccer SuperDraft. He has signed a Generation adidas contract with Major League Soccer, making him eligible for next month's draft.
"I still can't believe it right now, that I'll be up there with the pros, hopefully. It doesn't seem real," Pereira said Wednesday in a phone interview. "Not many players get the Generation adidas contract. It's just an unbelievable opportunity.
"It's the jump that every college player wants — get out of college and go straight to the pros.
"It's a great accomplishment for me, for my mom, for my dad. They're the ones that moved here for me. I think it's paying off."
Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas in which a handful of college underclassmen and youth national team members are signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts each winter to make them eligible for the draft. Pereira would not have been eligible for the Jan. 21 draft had he not signed.
Pereira grew up in Caracas, Venezuela. In July 2015, just a few weeks after his 15th birthday, he left with his parents for America.
"It's a dream," Pereira's mother, Katiuska Gil, said Wednesday about Pereira signing a contract. "We never came looking for that specifically. We came looking for something better. We never expected it would be that [much] better.
"As a parent, there's nothing better than to see your son living his dreams, … to be a professional soccer player.
"It's a big thing for our family, considering we came to the United States with … nothing more than a dream.
"It's the American dream. Whoever is asking at this point if the American dream is possible, we are the … example.
"It would [have been] amazing for him to be a professional soccer player in Venezuela, but I'm not going to lie — it's better here."
Pereira said he was excited when he was offered a Generation adidas contract two weeks ago.
"My parents cried as soon as I told them," he said.
"I don't think I would've had the same chance if I didn't move here. I'd probably be playing soccer in Venezuela, probably pro, but it's not the same as playing pro in the MLS."
He signed the contract Dec. 24, giving up the rest of his college eligibility.
"I had to really think about it — talk to my mom and dad, my brother, my coach," he said.
Pereira's mother said Pereira signed a three-year contract; neither she nor her son revealed the sum.
Pereira is the first Hokie to sign a Generation adidas contract since Patrick Nyarko, who signed his contract in January 2008 after leading the Hokies to the 2007 NCAA semifinals as a junior. He was chosen by Chicago with the seventh pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft in January 2008. He made his MLS debut that year and played in the MLS for 10 seasons.
"I'm excited for Danny," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said. "I'm very proud of him. He's a great kid.
"He's uber talented. … At every level that he's been at, he's excelled. So I have no doubt he will excel at that level."
Only five college underclassmen around the country reaped Generation adidas contracts last winter, including then-Virginia sophomore Daryl Dike and then-UVa junior Henry Kessler. Both UVa stars were taken in the first round of the draft last January, and both made their MLS debuts this year.
Pereira's contract is with MLS and not with whichever team drafts him. His salary won't be paid by his MLS team until he graduates from his Generation adidas deal.
Pereira made the All-Timesland first team as a Northside junior, when he had 12 goals and 11 assists. He was named the Timesland player of the year as a senior, when he scored 44 goals and broke his school’s career points record. Pereira led the Vikings to the 2019 Class 3 state title game.
He made the ACC all-freshman team in 2019, when he had five goals and five assists. He helped the Hokies make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Pereira did so well that year that he caught the attention of Major League Soccer. He was among 40 college players invited to the MLS College Showcase in North Carolina last December.
"I knew I wasn't going to go pro then, but I knew I had a big shot … in the next couple of years," Pereira said.
Pereira helped the Hokies go 3-2-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the ACC this year, when he had one goal and one assist. The Hokies finished fourth in the final national coaches poll of the fall.
They played an abbreviated fall schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic but are set to return to action in the spring semester for the rest of their season, which they hope will conclude with another NCAA tournament berth. But Pereira will not be with them when the season resumes.
"I'm going to miss my teammates; they're like my brothers," Pereira said. "We got a lot better this year. I think we built a good foundation for the spring NCAA tournament."