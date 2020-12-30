Virginia Tech soccer star and Northside grad Daniel Pereira signs with Major League Soccer

"It's a dream," Pereira's mother, Katiuska Gil, said Wednesday about Pereira signing a contract. "We never came looking for that specifically. We came looking for something better. We never expected it would be that [much] better.

"As a parent, there's nothing better than to see your son living his dreams, … to be a professional soccer player.

"It's a big thing for our family, considering we came to the United States with … nothing more than a dream.

"It's the American dream. Whoever is asking at this point if the American dream is possible, we are the … example.

"It would [have been] amazing for him to be a professional soccer player in Venezuela, but I'm not going to lie — it's better here."

Pereira said he was excited when he was offered a Generation adidas contract two weeks ago.

"My parents cried as soon as I told them," he said.

"I don't think I would've had the same chance if I didn't move here. I'd probably be playing soccer in Venezuela, probably pro, but it's not the same as playing pro in the MLS."

He signed the contract Dec. 24, giving up the rest of his college eligibility.