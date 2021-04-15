Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard one of the nation's best pitchers

"It's her spin and her movement. She gets so many swings and misses because of her deception with that spin," Scarborough said. "Her riseball is tremendous. … She can throw it right above the knee to kind of that mid-range, letter high, and then also extend the zone to get hitters to chase maybe at the eyes."

Rochard's second-best pitch is her change-up.

"A pitch that starts at the knees and then breaks down," Scarborough said. "She has that north movement with her riseball and that south movement with her change-up. It's really hard for a hitter to go up against because you can't anticipate which way it's going to go and what speed it's going to be."

She might feature a different pitch in each of her three starts in a series.

Last month against Pittsburgh, she pitched the first four innings of a 9-0, five-inning win on a Friday; pitched a one-hitter and struck out 19 in a 5-0 win in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader; and pitched another one-hitter with 19 strikeouts in a 2-0 win on a Sunday.

"She's a strong kid," said D'Amour, whose team is in third place in the ACC. "She oftentimes pitches better the third day than the first day, and that's really rare."