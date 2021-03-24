Virginia Tech softball ace Rochard shuts out UVa

BLACKSBURG — Keely Rochard once again showed why she is one of the better pitchers in college softball Wednesday.
The Virginia Tech ace pitched a one-hit shutout to help the 19th-ranked Hokies cruise past Virginia 7-0 in a nonconference game at Tech Softball Park.
The Hokies (16-4) beat UVa (8-16) for the 11th straight time.
Rochard (12-1) threw a one-hit shutout for the third straight game.
"Today was not a good day. I did not feel on. But I made it work," Rochard said. "I just didn't feel as good as I did this past weekend. [So] I let my defense work for me."
Rochard came within one out of a no-hitter.
But UVa freshman Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) got an infield hit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Weaver pumped her fist after beating out the throw to first.
Rochard wasn't fretting about losing the no-hit bid.
"We won. That's all I care about," she said.
Rochard struck out nine batters and walked two. She now has 119 strikeouts and six shutouts on the year.
"She mixed speeds really well," UVa coach Joanna Hardin said. "She threw her change-up a lot.
"She was throwing a riseball pretty effectively, executing on both sides of the plate. And then she would throw that change-up and it was really effective today. When she's going up with speed and that kind of spin up in the zone and then can complement that with [the] off-speed [pitch] for a strike, it's a tough day at the plate."
Rochard was named the national pitcher of the week Tuesday after earning three wins in a series against Pittsburgh. She pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out 19 batters Saturday, then did the same thing Sunday.
She entered Wednesday tied for sixth in the nation in wins, tied for second in shutouts and ranked 10th in strikeouts.
Rochard helped the Hokies make the NCAA tournament in 2019, when she was a sophomore.
The Hokies were on track to make the NCAAs again last year, but the season was cut short last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"That was hard for us. It was kind of a shock," Tech's Kelsey Brown, who had three hits and one RBI on Wednesday. "It made me more thankful for getting the opportunity to play."
Tech went 21-4 overall and 3-0 in the ACC in the abbreviated season. The Hokies were ranked 16th in the final national coaches poll.
The Hokies are off to a 10-4 start in ACC play this year.
"Everyone really gets along," Brown said. "We know how to hit. We know how to play defense. We pitch well. Our coaches are great."
Brown is one of seven returning starters in the batting order.
Tech banged out 10 hits Wednesday.
"We focus on pitch to pitch, the at-bat to at-bat," Brown said. "We're mentally tough."
Freshman Emma Ritter had two hits and scored twice for the Hokies on Wednesday.
Tech took a 1-0 lead in the third. Ritter singled, stole second, advanced to third on a Mackenzie Lawter grounder and scored on Brown's RBI single to center.
The Hokies extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Grace Chavez belted a solo homer. Kesley Bennett tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Michigan transfer Morgan Overaitis.
Chavez hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth.
In the seventh, Overaitis smacked a solo homer and Lawter hit an RBI double.
Weaver made her seventh straight start for UVa on Wednesday.
Weaver, who played third base in the game, was 1 for 3. She entered the game batting .333 with one homer on the year.
"She has been really competitive at the plate," Hardin said. "She covers the plate pretty well and I think she's pretty fearless. That's something we've really talked about as an offense, is going up with toughness and being really aggressive. And she's been doing that consistently.