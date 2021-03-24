Virginia Tech softball ace Rochard shuts out UVa

"She was throwing a riseball pretty effectively, executing on both sides of the plate. And then she would throw that change-up and it was really effective today. When she's going up with speed and that kind of spin up in the zone and then can complement that with [the] off-speed [pitch] for a strike, it's a tough day at the plate."

Rochard was named the national pitcher of the week Tuesday after earning three wins in a series against Pittsburgh. She pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out 19 batters Saturday, then did the same thing Sunday.

She entered Wednesday tied for sixth in the nation in wins, tied for second in shutouts and ranked 10th in strikeouts.

Rochard helped the Hokies make the NCAA tournament in 2019, when she was a sophomore.

The Hokies were on track to make the NCAAs again last year, but the season was cut short last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That was hard for us. It was kind of a shock," Tech's Kelsey Brown, who had three hits and one RBI on Wednesday. "It made me more thankful for getting the opportunity to play."

Tech went 21-4 overall and 3-0 in the ACC in the abbreviated season. The Hokies were ranked 16th in the final national coaches poll.