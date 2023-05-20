ATHENS, Ga. — The Virginia Tech softball team could not beat Georgia on Saturday, but it will get another crack at the Bulldogs on Sunday.

After losing to Georgia earlier in the day, the Hokies squashed Boston University 9-0 in five innings in the losers' bracket final Saturday night to advance to the finals of their NCAA regional.

Tech (39-19) will play No. 14 overall seed and 14th-ranked Georgia (41-13) in the finals at noon Sunday. Game 2, if necessary, would follow at 2:30 p.m.

Georgia, the top seed in this three-day, four-team, double-elimination regional, beat the Hokies 8-3 in the winners' bracket final Saturday afternoon to advance to the regional finals. Georgia smacked four homers in the win.

Georgia is 2-0 in this regional, while Tech is 1-1. So Tech will need to beat Georgia twice on Sunday to win the regional.

What will Tech need to do better against Georgia on Sunday?

"Keep them in the yard," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "Keep them from hitting home runs. So make better pitches. And keep having good at-bats."

Did Tech feel in any pressure in Saturday night's game against BU (52-10), given that it was an elimination game?

"I don't think so," said Tech's Emma Ritter, who had two hits and one RBI in the evening game. "It's just another game. You can put pressure on it because loser goes home, but if you do that, I think you tend to play tighter. So it's good to just go out and play loose, like Coach Pete said before the game."

Ritter has six hits, including two homers, and six RBIs in this regional so far.

Tech is the second seed in the regional, while BU was the third seed and North Carolina Central the fourth seed. BU beat N.C. Central 8-0 in six innings in an elimination game Saturday to advance to Saturday night's game.

Virginia Tech beat BU for the second time in as many days.

Tech freshman Lyndsey Grein (10-5) threw a five-hit shutout to get the win. She walked two and struck out four.

"My go-to was my rise," she said. "And my drop was spinning good, so we combo'd those two and threw a little bit of change in there."

The Hokies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kelsey Brown walked, stole second and scored on Addy Greene's RBI double off the right-field wall.

Tech added five runs in the fourth.

Ritter belted a solo homer over the left-field fence and off the scoreboard. After Bre Peck doubled, Kelsey Bennett and Rachel Castine walked to load the bases. Kylie Aldridge hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

After a Brown bunt hit loaded the bases again, Cameron Fagan hit an RBI single. BU starter Kasey Ricard (20-3) was then pulled in favor of Lizzy Avery. Greene reached base on second baseman Brooke Deppiesse's error, with two more runs scoring.

The Hokies scored three more times in the fifth.

Ritter singled, advanced on a Peck sacrifice fly and scored on Bennett's RBI double off the center-field wall. After Bennett advanced on a passed ball, Castine walked and pinch runner Jenna Pearson stole second. Aldridge hit a two-RBI double off the left-field wall to extend the lead to 9-0.

The Terriers loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth. But Brown made a diving catch in left and Peck made a diving catch in center to end the game.

Tech ace Emma Lemley took the loss against Georgia in the afternoon.

But the loss did not shake her confidence. After that game, Lemley was already expecting her team to win the losers' bracket final and face Georgia again on Sunday.

"Learning curve," Lemley said after the loss. "We'll play them again. Twice."

Lemley (21-11) allowed six hits and seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. She struck out four and walked none.

"My rise was working. I think they just did a good job adjusting to it," Lemley said. "I throw a lot on the outside and … they just made an adjustment to the outside pitches."

The Jefferson Forest graduate gave up three homers.

"One [home-run pitch], I truly missed. It was piped, the last one," she said. "The other two, they just did a good job going to get them. They were on the corner. Hats off to them.

"It lets me know that I need to change something up for the next time we play them. Already thinking about the next game."

Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said he was proud of some of the adjustments his hitters made.

"Some of our players, … maybe for Lemley and a pitcher of her quality and what she does, that wasn't as good a matchup for them. [So] I thought they made some really good adjustments and competed really well," Baldwin said.

Lemley was pulled after giving up a two-run homer to Jayda Kearney. The homer extended the lead to 7-2 in the fifth.

Madison Kerpics (19-6) and Shelby Walters combined on a six-hitter for Georgia.

Jaydyn Goodwin homered in the third to give Georgia a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Fagan singled and Ritter homered to give Tech a 2-1 lead. It was Tech's 98th homer of the year, breaking the school single-season mark.

But the Bulldogs answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

After Lyndi Rae Davis singled, Lemley hit Sara Mosley with a pitch. Sydney Kuma hit an RBI double off the right-field fence. Sydney Chambley belted a three-run homer to give Georgia a 5-2 lead.

Tech had runners on second and third in the fifth, but Fagan lined out to the shortstop to end the top half of that inning.

Georgia added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kearney belted a two-run homer. D'Amour then pulled Lemley in favor of Molly Jacobson. Mosley greeted Jacobson with a solo homer.