BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team will be heading down to Georgia for the NCAA tournament.

The 23rd-ranked Hokies (37-18) received an at-large NCAA bid Sunday night when the 64-team tournament field was unveiled on a selection show on ESPN.

The Hokies gathered inside Lane Stadium to watch the selection show. They cheered and clapped when Tech was announced as part of a four-team regional that will be hosted by the University of Georgia.

Virginia Tech will face 25th-ranked Boston University (51-8), the Patriot League champ, in the opener of the double-elimination regional at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Thirteenth-ranked Georgia (39-13), which is the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA field, will host Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champ North Carolina Central (19-33) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

“The NCAA tournament is one of the most fun times of the year,” outfielder Emma Ritter said after the show. “We’re super excited, super pumped.”

“We’re really excited to get back out there and keep proving people wrong,” first baseman Jayme Bailey said. “We might not have had the best success earlier in the season, but I think we’re on the rise now. We’re starting to peak.”

Virginia Tech is in the NCAAs for the fourth straight time and for the 12th time overall. This is the first time Tech has ever been sent to Georgia for a regional.

Hokies coach Pete D’Amour said he figured Tech would get sent to either Georgia or Tennessee for its regional.

Georgia is the top seed in the regional, with Tech the second seed, Boston University the third seed and NCAA tournament newcomer N.C. Central the fourth seed.

The top 16 overall seeds in the NCAA field each get to host a regional.

With Georgia being only the No. 14 overall seed, does that give D’Amour hope that this is a winnable regional?

“It doesn’t matter who the 1 seed is [in your regional], regionals are hard,” D’Amour said.

Tech is 4-12 against ranked foes this year.

“We’re as prepared as we can be,” D’Amour said. “Four games against Florida State. Clemson, UCLA, Oklahoma State. We played a tough schedule. So I don’t think we’re going to back down from anybody.”

Tech was the No. 3 overall seed last year, when it got to host a regional for the first time and hosted a Super Regional as well.

But the Hokies will have to hit the road for this year’s tournament.

“It’s still softball, whether it’s home or whether it’s on the road,” Ritter said. “We’re just going to keep the same mindset that we’ve had for the past couple years now and we’re just going to go play hard and have fun and kick some butt.”

The Hokies went 1-1 in the ACC tournament last week, beating Louisville 10-8 in the quarterfinals before falling to FSU 9-1 in the semifinals.

“We played well against Louisville — we swung the bats well. We’ve just got to pitch a little better,” D’Amour said. “That’s been kind of the name of our season. So we go as our pitching goes.”

The winner of the Athens regional will play the winner of the Florida State Regional in the Super Regionals.

Tech last played Boston University in 2010. The Terriers, who are in the NCAAs for the second time in three years, swept the Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles this year.

Georgia finished second in the Southeastern Conference standings with a 16-7 league mark. Georgia lost to South Carolina in the SEC quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech is one of three teams from the commonwealth in the field. Liberty will play in the UCLA Regional, while NCAA tournament newcomer George Mason will play in the Duke Regional.

Tech is one of six ACC teams in the field, including No. 3 overall seed Florida State, No. 8 overall seed Duke and No. 16 overall seed Clemson. Louisville is headed to the Tennessee Regional, while Notre Dame will play in the Arkansas Regional.

Big South champ Campbell will be in the Duke Regional.

Southern Conference champ UNC Greensboro, whose team includes Lord Botetourt graduate Rhyann Jones, will be in the Clemson Regional.