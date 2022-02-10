Virginia Tech softball team aiming to 'go yard' more often this year

BLACKSBURG — Last year, the Virginia Tech softball team was one victory away from the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

But after winning the first game of their best-of-three NCAA super regional series at UCLA, the Hokies were shut out in their final two games.

So Hokies coach Pete D'Amour has scrapped his old offensive approach and is embracing a swing-for-the-fences approach this season.

"When you get to upper-tier pitching, you're not going to single pitchers to death. You can't get 15 singles against a Rachel Garcia [of UCLA]. … So you have to be able to hit with power against good pitching," D'Amour said this week. "So for me, it's changing a philosophy as far as not being afraid of failure. Let's swing three times as hard as we can, try to get the ball in the air, try to go yard.

"You can see where the game's going. It's not singles hitters anymore. It's not high batting averages. … The teams that are in the World Series, they've got power numbers."

The 10th-ranked Hokies, who open their season Friday at a tournament in Florida, return All-American ace Keely Rochard and the entire starting lineup from the team that advanced to the super regionals for only the second time in school history.

"Everybody's excited to get back after it, especially coming off the year we did have last year," junior shortstop Kelsey Bennett said. "We have pretty much everybody back.

"Everybody's ready to hopefully head to OKC."

Last year, the 37-15 Hokies ranked second in the ACC in batting average (.297) and third in both homers (60) and fewest strikeouts (196).

D'Amour is hoping his squad can belt at least 80 home runs this season, so he said he will be a little bit more lenient about strikeouts this year.

"If you strike out 10 times against [Kathryn] Sandercock at Florida State, whatever. If you can hit the ball hard three or four times a game, that's what you're looking for," he said.

"If you swing and miss three times against Keely in practice and strike out, I don't care. Because if you do that 21 times in a game, chances are you might [homer on] three of them and it's 3-0."

The key is to swing only at strikes, said Bennett.

"Pizza swings, which is swing hard and swing at strikes," she said with a grin. "He told us in a fall game that if we took hacks at it and they were strikes, that he'd get us a free pizza. We never got it, so hopefully we will get it this spring."

Bennett is one of four 2021 All-ACC second-team picks who are back in the batting order, along with Jayme Bailey, Kelsey Brown and Cameron Fagan.

"We're all just looking for hard contact, and hard contact usually means a home run," Bailey said.

D'Amour wants to shore up his infield defense. The infielders committed a total of four errors in the two losses to UCLA.

"We have some freshmen that can play infield this year, so the competition in practice has been amped up," he said.

The Hokies beat Brigham Young in an NCAA regional final at Arizona State last year to advance to the super regionals. It was their first super regionals appearance since Angela Tincher and company made it all the way to the Women's College World Series in 2008.

Rochard earned ACC pitcher of the year and first-team All-America honors last year, when she went 29-10 with a 1.38 ERA, 348 strikeouts and 70 walks in 244 innings. She was 4-2 with 49 strikeouts in 37 innings in the NCAA tournament.

Instead of turning pro, Rochard decided to return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.

"The coaching staff, … they've given so much to this program and to me, and I just want to show that I appreciate that and that I enjoy being on this team and representing Virginia Tech," Rochard said.

Last year, Tech would start Rochard three times in a four-game ACC series. She pitched every inning of Tech's three games in the NCAA regionals and started all three games of the super regional series with UCLA.

D'Amour does not want to start Rochard as much this season.

"An ace can only get a certain hitter out so many times," D'Amour said. "You go to UCLA, … Game 3, they've seen her 15 times."

The ACC is going back to three-game conference series this season. D'Amour is hoping to find a Game 2 starter other than Rochard by the time ACC play begins next month.

One of the candidates is freshman Emma Lemley, a former Jefferson Forest High School standout.

"She's going to get innings," D'Amour said. "She's got the stuff to compete against anybody."

"She already looks so comfortable," Rochard said.

The other contenders are sophomores Mackenzie Osborne and Ivy Rosenberry.

D'Amour wants the Hokies to have a more relaxed attitude if they make it back to the super regionals this year. He said that was not the case in Tech's 2-0 loss to UCLA in Game 2.

"The moment got too big for us," he said. "It's natural when you get to a spot that your program hasn't been to in awhile. You feel nerves. You start doing things that you normally don't do. I saw that at Kentucky [in the 2019 NCAA regionals]. … Didn't see it in regionals last year because we learned from it. Supers are different, and we just kind of got tight."

Tech is ranked No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason Top 25 poll — its highest preseason ranking ever.

The Hokies went 23-11 in ACC play last year, finishing in fourth place. They have been picked third this year in the ACC coaches' preseason poll.

