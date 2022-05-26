Virginia Tech softball team girds for speedy Florida in Super Regionals

BLACKSBURG — A speedy team is coming to Tech Softball Park.

Florida, which will visit Virginia Tech for an NCAA Super Regional series beginning Friday, has tied its school record by stealing 129 bases this year.

"With the game already being fast, speed just makes it that much faster," Florida outfielder Kendra Falby said Thursday at her team's post-practice news conference. "It's going to make the defense panic. So just being able for us to use that to our advantage and get a base or more just has really been helpful this season."

Tech, by comparison, has stolen 63 bases this year.

No. 14 overall seed Florida (46-16) will face No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech (45-8) in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will air on ESPN2.

"We've got to limit how many times they get on with walks and hit by pitch," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "If they do get on, they're going to steal, so we've got to be ready to play catch."

The Gators have stolen 129 bases in 145 attempts.

"It's who we are. We're definitely going to take some chances," Florida coach Tim Walton said. "It's won us games this year.

"We've been that the whole year — we've been a base-stealing team. We can bunt if we need to. We can hit-and-run.

"You hear things [from opponents] about speed — 'Hey, you better watch out, she can bunt.’ 'Hey, she runs, she steals.’ So … the speed really has people maybe out of position at times, doing some things differently at times."

All-Southeastern Conference shortstop Skylar Wallace is tied for third in the nation with a school-record 50 stolen bases this year. She leads the nation with 75 runs scored. Wallace is batting .394.

Falby is batting .398 and ranks 14th nationally with 35 stolen bases.

"Me and Kendra really like to push each other to be faster and see who can really get after it and get to another base quickest," Wallace said.

The Hokies are hoping Tech pitchers Keely Rochard and Emma Lemley will do a good job of keeping the Florida hitters from getting on base to begin with.

"With these two [pitchers], we try to keep them off bases," Tech catcher Mackenzie Lawter said with a laugh.

Game 2 will be held at noon Saturday and will be televised by ESPN. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Sunday at a time yet to be determined. The winner of the series will advance to the eight-team Women's College World Series.

Florida rolled through the Gainesville Regional last weekend, going 3-0. The team won those three games (against Canisius, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin) by a combined score of 28-2. Two of the games lasted only five innings because of the lopsided scores.

The Gators hit .461 in their regional — the best batting average among all 64 NCAA regional participants. The Gators averaged 9.3 runs in their regional, also tops among all NCAA tournament teams.

Virginia Tech did not roll through its regional.

The Hokies went 4-1 in the Blacksburg Regional, losing a winners' bracket game to Kentucky and needing to win three straight elimination games to claim the regional crown. Tech won two of the three elimination games by a 5-4 score.

But D'Amour is not fretting just because Tech did not dominate its regional like Florida did.

"Swinging the bats better than we did … [in the ACC tournament] two weeks ago," he said. "Pitching's always been good. So I'm not any less confident based on what another team did. We're just worried about our team, so we're fine."

Tech went 2-1 against 15th-ranked Kentucky in the regional, including two wins in the regional finals. So the Hokies have just faced a Super Regional-caliber foe.

"All three games [against Tech] … felt like a Super Regional matchup," Kentucky coach Rachel Lawson said after Sunday's regional finals. "They were just heavyweight boxing matches."

The Hokies did not hit a homer in either of their two ACC tournament games two weeks ago. D'Amour said in the team's pre-regional press conference last Thursday, "Can we hit for power? That’s the name of the game right now.”

D'Amour got his answer. The Hokies belted a total of six homers in their final four NCAA regional games, including game-winning homers by Lawter in the losers' bracket final against Miami of Ohio and in the decisive Game 2 of the regional finals.

"We've had the capabilities all year. We just had to be confident in our approaches going up there," Lawter said.

The Hokies scored at least four runs in each game of their regional, after scoring a total of three runs in their two ACC tournament games combined.

"Hitting is hard. Hitting's contagious, and we caught fire last week a little bit," D'Amour said. "So I think we're in a good spot offensively."

Tech is batting .316 with 63 homers on the year.

After hosting a regional for the first time last weekend, Tech is now hosting a Super Regional for the first time. The Hokies lost a Super Regional series at UCLA last year.

But the home crowd won't be of much help to Rochard.

"When I'm on the field, I can't hear anything," she said. "People said that they heard UCLA [fans] chanting 'U-C-L-A.’ I didn't hear it a single time. So it helps having our fan base, yes, but ultimately, on the field, I can't hear it."

Florida was ranked 12th last week in the final national coaches poll of the regular season, with Tech ranked third.

The Gators went 13-11 in SEC play during the regular season, including wins over Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama and LSU. Florida beat Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals.

The Hokies are 0-6 all-time against Florida, but none of those games were in Blacksburg.

