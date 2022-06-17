Virginia Tech sophomore Malachi Thomas has maturity necessary to be team’s primary back

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running backs coach Stu Holt had a pressing question for Malachi Thomas back in January.

Holt scheduled Zoom sessions as a way to get to know his new players after leaving Louisville to join Brent Pry’s staff.

When Holt talked with Thomas, he wanted to know how the true freshman leapfrogged nine other running backs — including veterans like Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston — to get extended playing time at midseason.

“It's a little bit coach speak to say experience doesn't matter,” Holt said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times. “If you do have an older guy that has a feel for the game and the skill sets are pretty close, you do like having that experience, right? But if it's a younger guy, he's got to be a mature guy…Through that first conversation it was evident to me, that’s how he got on the field.”

Thomas has maintained that mature approach in recent months to learn Tech’s new playbook. It helped him finish spring camp near the top of the depth chart with Pry referring to Thomas as Tech’s most “consistent” running back in camp back in April.

Holt agreed, but was also quick to praise Thomas’ all-around skill set as well.

“He's big, he's got great feet and is a really quick cut guy,” Holt said. “He gets vertical very fast. He's got good vision. I think Malachi does a lot of good things. He's got good hands. He's smart. He's got a very good feel for the game, particularly being a young guy. He understands fronts and coverages. He's been impressive that way."

Thomas ran for 440 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with three touchdowns last fall and had a pair of 100-yard performances. He was part of a rushing attack that finished No. 41 in the country last year with 185 yards per game.

Holt anticipates playing as many as four running backs this fall — the team's leading running back last year, Raheem Blackshear, left for the NFL — but how that workload will be divided up is still to be determined.

“They aren't all going to play the same,” Holt said. “You are going to have two that get the bulk of the work. A lot of times, there would be what I would term a package guy, a guy that you want to make sure gets in the game and gets a few touches because of what they bring to the table…I think when we get to the end of the season next year you are going to see four are your travel guys and a couple developmental guys."

Thomas is in that top group and a strong candidate to be Tech’s primary back in just his second year.

Holt hasn’t relied on a younger running back as a starter very often in his coaching career, but he can picture Thomas following in the footsteps of former Appalachian State running back Marcus Cox.

Cox set Appalachian State freshman records with 1,250 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2013 and went on to become the program’s all-time leading rusher with more than 5,000 career yards. He was the first player in school history with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in his final season.

