Virginia Tech-South Florida men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Sunday
Virginia Tech vs. South Florida
8 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
TV: ESPN2
Records: South Florida 1-1; Virginia Tech 2-0
Notes: South Florida is steered by former Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory. … Rhode Island beat the Bulls 84-68 on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun. … The Bulls opened the season with a 94-84 home win over NAIA member Florida College. … South Florida went 14-17 overall and 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference last year. Four starters are back. … This is the first time these teams have met since February 1995, when they were Metro Conference rivals.
