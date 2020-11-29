 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech-South Florida men's basketball preview capsule
Virginia Tech-South Florida men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Virginia Tech vs. South Florida

8 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: ESPN2

Records: South Florida 1-1; Virginia Tech 2-0

Notes: South Florida is steered by former Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory. … Rhode Island beat the Bulls 84-68 on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun. … The Bulls opened the season with a 94-84 home win over NAIA member Florida College. … South Florida went 14-17 overall and 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference last year. Four starters are back. … This is the first time these teams have met since February 1995, when they were Metro Conference rivals.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

