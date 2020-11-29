Virginia Tech-South Florida men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: South Florida is steered by former Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory. … Rhode Island beat the Bulls 84-68 on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun. … The Bulls opened the season with a 94-84 home win over NAIA member Florida College. … South Florida went 14-17 overall and 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference last year. Four starters are back. … This is the first time these teams have met since February 1995, when they were Metro Conference rivals.