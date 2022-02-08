Virginia Tech special teams coach Stu Holt a fitting figure to carry on Beamerball legacy

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech special teams coach Stu Holt fits the mold of his predecessors in Blacksburg.

Special teams were a defining factor in retired Tech coach Frank Beamer’s long run of success with fans coining the term “Beamerball” to describe the team’s brand of football.

Former coach Justin Fuente maintained that emphasis — the special teams player of the week was awarded Beamer’s retired No. 25 jersey throughout his tenure — under the purview of James Shitbest.

Former Louisville safety Qwynnterrio Cole, who was in Las Vegas for the Shrine Bowl last week, told The Roanoke Times that Holt and Virginia Tech are a perfect match. Holt, who has coached special teams for more than two decades, will also coach the team’s running backs.

"He's got a lot of passion (for special teams),” Cole said. “To him that's the most important thing in the game. Playing special teams for him was a great experience, if you are a backup or starter you got to be on your p's and q's on special teams. It really makes a difference. He showed how it can win games.”

Cole played on the field goal block unit and closed out the season on kickoff coverage as well. He would have played more, but the coaches were concerned about the team’s depth at safety. The Alcorn State transfer played 84 snaps on special teams overall.

The All-ACC honorable mention started all 12 games and was second on the team with 86 tackles (65 solo) with five for a loss, one interception and six pass breakups.

"He's going to put in a lot of special teams plays,” Cole said, with a laugh. “I didn't know you could come up with that many plays.”

That didn’t mean things were ever overwhelming for Louisville’s special teams players.

Cole described Holt as a detail-oriented assistant who took his time throughout the offseason to patiently walk each player through their assignments. It wasn’t until the season started when Holt’s intensity ramped up.

"He's very loud,” Cole said. “He don't miss anything. Early on, he takes it kind of easy, then once you learn it he expects you to do your job."

Louisville ranked No. 27 in kickoff returns in 2021 (23.6 yards per return) and No. 14 in punt returns (11.2 per return). Both units managed to score touchdowns last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Holt had 15 players play more than 100 special teams snaps and three of them played more than 200 snaps. All but one of Holt’s regulars on special teams were on the two-deep and six of them were starters (five came from the defense).

Virginia Tech had 15 players play more than 100 special teams snaps last year, but no one reached the 200 snap mark. Starting safety Chamarri Conner led the team with 174 special teams snaps. There were three special teams players with 100 special teams snaps that weren’t on the two-deep and only three non-specialists were starters.

Holt has plenty of work to do heading into the 2022 season with Tech having lost some of its top specialists, a list that includes starting place kicker John Parker Romo, longtime long snapper Oscar Shadley and punt returner Tayvion Robinson.

Romo was 18 of 22 last year with seven kicks of 40 yards or more and averaged 63.2 yards on kickoffs while Robinson finished the season ranked No. 7 nationally with 12.6 yards per punt return.

Tech’s top returning specialist is punter Peter Moore, who led the league with 24 punts of 50-plus yards as a freshman. He also dropped 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.

One of Moore’s final plays of the 2021 season was a fake punt against Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl. He ran the ball 8-yards for a first down that helped set up a first half field goal. Tech also attempted a fake punt earlier in the season against Richmond with Moore attempting (unsuccessfully) to throw a first down.

While Holt is evaluating the team’s special teams units, Cole said he will definitely start putting in plays like those.

“He was always prepared for everything,” Cole said. “If we needed to bring the cat out of the bag, he had it in the bag.”

