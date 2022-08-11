Virginia Tech special teams coach Stu Holt has pieces in place for return to Beamer Ball

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech special teams coach Stu Holt wants to build on Frank Beamer’s special teams legacy.

Holt recalled visiting Blacksburg for a coaching clinic in the early days of his career to learn some pointers from Beamer

“That was certainly a big draw for me, to have this opportunity being a special teams guy and have the opportunity to come here and work at Virginia Tech, I don’t think it gets any better,” Holt said, at Tech’s media day on Wednesday.

Holt offered an updated look at his depth chart for the vacant roles — placekicker, long snapper, kick returner and punt returner — but the names he mentioned didn’t vary all that much from the spring.

The players working with the ones are Will Ross (place kicker), Justin Pollack (long snapper), Chance Black and Keshawn King (kick returners) and DJ Harvey (punt returner).

Ross, a two-time transfer (Coastal Carolina and South Carolina), signed with Tech last year and was listed on the two-deep as the team’s backup placekicker. John Love is working with the twos.

Neither has any game experience.

“Great place kicking battle,” Holt said. “...Both guys are striking the ball really well.”

King was a standout kick returner last fall for Tech when he was healthy with 13 returns for 322 yards. His 24.8 return average ranked No. 31 in the FBS and he had three returns for 30 yards or more.

Black showed similar promise last year despite redshirting. He had 11 returns — six of those came in the Pinstripe Bowl — for 245 yards (22.3 yards per return).

“You want a guy that has good vision and is going to hit it at full speed and understand the pattern of the return,” Holt said.

Tech won’t be as experienced at punt returner where Harvey and wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton are the top candidates to win the job. Holt is still spreading out the practice reps during fall camp to get additional players experience at the spot.

The Hokies dealt with injuries at the spot in 2020 and used four different punt returners.

“As a punt returner it takes a lot of courage, it takes a lot of poise, you have to establish the mindset that you are in charge,” Holt said. “I don’t know how many other plays in football that one guy on that play is in charge of the other 21 guys, everything that happens on the field.”