Virginia Tech specialist Enzo Anthony gathering football teammates to tee off for charity golf tourney

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech long snapper Enzo Anthony’s golf clubs mostly gathered dust until last spring.

Anthony discovered a newfound appreciation for the sport thanks to his fellow specialists.

Then-veterans Oscar Shadley and John Parker Romo were among the specialists that gathered for increasingly frequent group outings at Pete Dye’s The River Course. They grew in popularity to include a rotating group of up to 10 players that included Pete Moore, Zach Hoban, Kyle Lowe, Will Ross and John Love.

Those trips proved to be great team-bonding activities as well for the former University of Virginia transfer.

That was on Anthony’s mind when he was brainstorming ideas for a charity event that would bring players and Hokies fans together after the NCAA changed its rules to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

“We know when people see us out downtown that they want to have more in-depth conversations than just, “go Hokies,’” Anthony said. “This is a way for them to share four hours with us in an environment that’s not as controlled as a fan day.”

Anthony was eager to unveil the first Play with The Players Golf Tournament after months of planning. The charity event will pair up fans with some of their favorite Tech players for a round of golf at The River golf course at 1 p.m. July 17.

Teams of three will be able to purchase spots starting out at $125 per person, which also includes a barbecue lunch after the round. Sponsorships are also available to purchase, and one of the benefits to those is getting priority picks of players on the day of the event.

The full roster of players involved will take shape in the coming weeks.

“It’s going to be players that Tech fans are going to want to be around,” Anthony said.

The Pete Dye River Course was a natural fit to host since that’s where the specialists’ have become familiar faces in the clubhouse, but Anthony was quick to point out that proximity and convenience weren’t the only reasons for choosing the site.

“It’s definitely the best golf course in the area,” Anthony said. “Everybody there is really nice, it’s kept up really well and it’s a good golfing experience overall.”

The course itself was redesigned by Dye in 2003.

Dye, who won a PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, was a world-renowned course designer known for making what Anthony described as “beautiful and tough courses.” One of Dye’s most well-known courses is the TPC at Sawgrass and the infamous par-3 No. 17 hole and its island green.

The proceeds for the event will go to Micah’s Backpack, a Blacksburg-based charity that works with local schools to provide food to students in need. The organization’s backpack initiative provides six meals and snacks per week to 300 students.

The charity organization seeks out weekly volunteers from the community to help fill the backpacks.

“We work with them with football a lot,” Anthony said. “I think the way it’s organized, we know who [the funds] are going to. We know it’s going to a good cause.”

Anthony, a Management major with a focus in entrepreneurship, is putting his future degree to work in organizing what he hopes could be an annual event. The coordination involved in the planning phase was more intense than anything he’s learned from a textbook.

“The biggest thing for me has been learning how to launch something like this,” Anthony said. “I did it from scratch just based on an idea I had. There has been a learning curve.”

One of the first steps Anthony took was to get new coach Brent Pry’s seal of approval.

“There is excitement around the program right now,” Anthony said. “But I wanted to get his blessing, and he thought it was a great idea to bring it to the community.”

