Virginia Tech spring practice notes: Blumrick ditches orange jersey, Cheetahs get technical

BLACKSBURG — It was less of an opportunity and more of a position change.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said quarterback Connor Blumrick was going to get the "opportunity" to work at some other positions this spring — he listed tight end and wide receiver — so the coaching staff could create some specific packages for him.

Pry made it sound like Blumrick would continue to rotate in at quarterback, but that wasn't the case during the five periods of practice on Thursday that were open to reporters.

Blumrick wasn't wearing one of the orange jerseys given to the quarterbacks and didn't attempt a single throw. He worked with the tight ends and ran routes with all the other skill players during the individual periods of practice.

Pry walked over and offered him some encouraging words at one point.

The moves shrinks the quarterback competition down to five with Jason Brown, Grant Wells, Tahj Bullock, Devin Farrell and Ben Locklear all still getting reps. Pry said the competition would start narrowing down even further this week with the team scheduled to scrimmage on Saturday.

Blumrick's career arc at Tech is following a similar path as it did at Texas A&M where he competed for the quarterback job for two years before shifting to running back and tight end. He didn't catch a pass for Texas A&M, but had 10 carries for 48 yards over two seasons.

'Be smooth, be smooth'

Virginia Tech's corners got to pay close attention to their new position coach Derek Jones. Jones ran his group through a series of drills on Thursday with rapid fire instruction while mixing in praise and criticism.

"You weigh a 122 pounds!" Jones yelled, at early enrollee Cam Johnson when stressing the importance of fitting up against a receiver. Johnson is listed on Tech's roster at 6-foot-0 and 165 pounds.

When he grabbed a football to incorporate into the drill work, Brion Murray struggled initially and Jones quizzed him in front of the rest of the group.

"Why do we use the football?" Jones asked. "We got to play like a receiver at all times. You got to be comfortable with it."

Jones frequently yelled out "be smooth, be smooth" as he tossed the football up towards the corners for them to grab and quickly toss it back.

Pry got a kick out of Jones' intensity and smiled as he watch the corners work for a minutes. The coached floated around the field during the individual periods, but didn't hesitate to point out things he liked (or didn't). Dorian Strong let a ball drop on the field at one point when Pry was watching and turned to get back in line without grabbing it, which led to a strong rebuke from Pry.

Line combos

The last period of practice open to reporters featured the offensive line working against their counterparts on the defense.

The first-team offensive line continues to feature Silas Dzansi at left tackle, Jesse Hanson at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle. The first-team defensive line features Cole Nelson and TyJuan Garbutt at defensive end and Josh Fuga and Norell Pollard at defensive tackle.

The second team offensive line features three walk-ons with Chris Boyd at left tackle, Bob Schick at left guard, Nikolai Bujnowski at center, Jack Hollifield at right guard and William Jones at right tackle. The second-team defensive line had Nigel Simmons and Wilfried Pene at defensive tackle and there was a rotation at defensive end that included C.J. McCray, Eli Adams, Jordan McDonald and Lakeem Rudolph.

