Virginia Tech spring practice notes: Offensive 'misfires', injury blues and filling out an early two-deep

BLACKSBURG — March Madness is just beginning for Virginia Tech's football team.

The Hokies opened spring camp with what new coach Brent Pry called a "mini-camp" over the weekend that included practices on Friday and Saturday. The Saturday practice was at Lane Stadium and open to the fans for all 22 periods.

"It’s a beautiful thing," Pry said, after practice in a raspy voice.

It was a whole new world for Pry, who spent nearly three decades as coaching the defensive side of the ball as an assistant with the last six years spent calling plays for Penn State.

Pry admitted he felt the itch to jump in on the defense a few times out of habit

"Chris (Marve) is bigger than me, Chris just gives me the elbow," Pry said, of his defensive coordinator.

Tech is still in the infants stages of installing plays and learning a new system on both sides of the ball, but learning all that is secondary to showing the kind of effort Pry expects when the season rolls around.

He was disappointed in his team after practice No. 1 for not coming out with the same intensity as it had during winter workouts. The staff addressed those issues and Pry came off the field on Saturday feeling better about the team's overall performance.

"Much better than yesterday," Pry said. "We want to challenge in every area we can. We have to contest every catch. We’ve got to look for every extra yard. If there’s a ball on the ground, we’ve got to go after it. We’ve got to fight about every ounce of leverage we can get. That right now is all we’re talking about."

Here are some observations from Tech's practice...

Grounded

One of the first periods at Saturday's practice was a one-on-one period pitting the receivers against the defensive backs in the red zone. The whole team surrounded the group in the back corner of the end zone as eager spectators.

The offensive players didn't have much to celebrate. The best result came when an official threw a flag on Brion Murray for pass interference. The offense lost the drill and had to do up-downs as punishment.

That was a sign of things to come for a passing game that is very much a work in progress.

"Too many balls on the ground," Pry said, on how the quarterbacks played in the first two practices. "Too many misfires."

Tech is rotating six quarterbacks to start out spring camp — Jason Brown, Grant Wells, Connor Blumrick, Tahj Bullock, Devin Farrell and Ben Locklear — in a competition Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said is wide open.

Brown, Wells, Blumrick and Bullock rotated pretty evenly during the competitive periods of practice and each of them struggled.

When the receivers took on the defensive backs in one-on-ones at midfield, Brown's first throw was an easy pick for Chamarri Conner. Defensive backs Elijah Howard and Nyke Johnson had pass breakups during the period as well.

The lone bright spot was a deep throw from Wells to Kaleb Smith, who made a diving grab in the end zone after getting separation at the line and beating his man down field.

Tech closed practice with a series of 11-on-11 periods and the offenses only success came against the second- and third-team defense, but even that wasn't guaranteed.

Wells was 1 of 5 against the second team defense and Blumrick was 1 of 4. Neither completion went to a receiver and the period resulted in more up-downs for the offense.

Pry said some of those struggles were to be expected particularly in the vertical passing game.

"Because you can’t do that in the winter," Pry said. "You’re not allowed to have a ball. You’re not throwing it. So that piece is still at ground level right there."

But Pry isn't letting those early struggles dampen his overall outlook for the offense and his quarterbacks.

"It's a good group," Pry said. "You got a lot of guys you want to watch. You want to see what Tahj does, want to see what Connor is doing, what Jason and Grant. There's enough guys there that have a chance that gets you excited to watch the competition unfold."

Blue birds

There were eight Tech players wearing blue jerseys on Saturday to signify they were limited due to an injury.

Many of the names on the list were players that missed the end of last season including defensive tackle Mario Kendricks, defensive end Jaylen Griffin, defensive tackle Desmond Mamudi and linebacker Dean Ferguson.

Two unexpected names on the injury report were linebacker Jaden Keller and defensive back Jalen Stroman. Keller redshirted last season while Stroman was a key contributor on special teams.

Pry told reporters after practice he expects both players back at 100% soon, and neither had offseason surgery.

"They’re quickly recovering," Pry said.

The main injury concern Pry has this spring is on defensive line. Virginia Tech has 18 scholarship defensive lineman — 10 at end and eight at tackle — and only 13 of them are on the roster for the spring.

The three injuries have walk-ons working with the second- and third-team defense.

"Coach Price and I talked about that yesterday, can we really expect to make it through the spring with the numbers where we are right now with those guys in blue shirts?" Pry said. "We got to look at that and be careful that and manage that spot."

Pry said the team tracks all the competitive reps from each practice, and there could be situations where they lighten the load on the defensive line to make sure they have enough healthy bodies to get through spring.

Blurring the lines

Chamarri Conner and Nasir Peoples worked with the first-team defense at safety while Ny'Quee Hawkins and Keonta Jenkins were the safeties on the second-team defense.

Pry said during spring camp the safeties won't have a specific position designation and will be interchangeable.

"To learn the package and to evaluate them, they’re playing right and left, so they get some exposure as a field guy and some exposure as a boundary guy," Pry said.

When the defense is fully installed and players have a better grasp of the system, Pry will eventually label one a free (or field) safety and the other a boundary safety.

There's no set timeline on the transition, and that's how it is for the entire group of safeties.

Conner is transitioning to the role from the nickel/whip linebacker spot he played in recent years. Peoples started all 13 games last season at boundary safety, but did get work at both positions during the offseason.

Fill in the blanks

Pry was quick to correct a reporter that referred to the first-team defense on Saturday.

"There are no starters right now, and I mean that," Pry said. "We’ve tried to reinforce to this group that every job is up for grabs right now."

The lineups fans saw on Saturday will likely undergo plenty of changes in the coming weeks, but the practice did show where the two-deep is starting out on both sides of the ball.

On the offense the first-team featured Stephen Gosnell, Jadan Blue and Kaleb Smith at receiver, and Nick Gallo at tight end. The offensive line was Silas Dzansi at left tackle, Jesse Hanson at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaleb Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle.

The second-team offense featured Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss and Jaylen Jones with Drake Deiuliis at tight end and an offensive line of William Jones at right tackle, Bryce Goodner at right guard, Hunter Mclain or Nikolai Bujnowski at center, Bob Shick at left guard and Dimitri Georgiadis at left tackle.

Tech's top four scholarship quarterbacks rotated evenly and there was a different running back on the field for almost every snap. The Hokies have nine running backs this spring competing for playing time.

Tech's first-team defense during the 11-on-11 periods was Cole Nelson and TyJuan Garbutt at defensive end with Josh Fuga and Norell Pollard at defensive tackle. The linebackers were Alan Tisale, Dax Hollifield and Jordan McDonald with a secondary featuring Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman at corner and Peoples and Conner at safety.

The second-team defense was C.J. McCray and Mattheus Carroll at defensive end with Wilfried Pene and Nigel Simmons at defensive tackle. The linebackers were Keshon Artis, Will Johnson and Jayden McDonald at linebacker with a secondary featuring Brion Murray and DJ Harvey at corner and Hawkins and Jenkins at safety.

Golden arches

The McDonald twins have been two of the most talked about players this spring. Jordan and Jaydan were the first players to change positions under the new staff — they moved from safety to linebacker — and seem on track to earn playing this fall at the Sam linebacker position.

Tech had mostly relied on a 4-2-5 scheme in recent years with a nickel/whip linebacker position that resembled an extra safety. The Hokies will now have three linebackers on the field at once and the local Salem products are rotating with the first-team defense to start out the spring.

"Physically, they’re obviously very gifted," Pry said. "There’s a lot of space out there at that field backer spot. That guy’s got to have some DB qualities about him, so we’ll see as we keep putting in coverages and getting more route combinations how they hold up out there."

The identical twins are both listed on the roster at 6-foot-4, 215-pounds.

Stick to the script

Virginia Tech dedicated multiple periods of practice to install and that will continue throughout spring camp except for days they scrimmage.

The offense was split into two groups — the offensive line near the goal line working on protections and the receivers at midfield running routes — for the those portions of practice with the quarterbacks and running backs rotating between the two.

One period of practice for the defense was dedicated to installing the team's blitz packages. The defense stayed together and had three groups get reps.

"It's the reads and the fits, the guys understanding where their hat needs to be, where their gap is and looking at the right thing and looking in the right direction," Pry said. "It's obviously at half speed to get a sense of it."

Pry said the coaching staff is going to take their time with the process, and will slow it down or speed it up when necessary. He's stressed that to his players as well.

"I told them we are not in a rush man," Pry said.

That's why he only scripted out the first five practices. Pry and his staff will determine what the next steps are based on what they see on film

Quick hits

Pry said the coaches will be handing out daily awards to the offensive player of the day and defensive player of the day. Brion Murray was awarded the defensive player of the day for practice No. 1.

was awarded the defensive player of the day for practice No. 1. Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines was the most vocal of the assistants on Saturday while Pierson Prioleau was the most active. He was running around the field like he had an extra year of eligibility left

was the most vocal of the assistants on Saturday while was the most active. He was running around the field like he had an extra year of eligibility left Pry sounded excited about North Carolina transfer Stephen Gosnell's future. Gosnell, who was a 2022 signee along with his younger brother Benji, took a lot of reps with the first team offense on the outside. If he can improve getting off the line could be in line for a large role this fall.

future. Gosnell, who was a 2022 signee along with his younger brother Benji, took a lot of reps with the first team offense on the outside. If he can improve getting off the line could be in line for a large role this fall. Fellow wide receiver Keli Lawson remains an intriguing youngster. At 6-foot-4, he stands out no matter where he is on and moves effortlessly down the field. He had one of the few long gains for the offense on a comeback route down the sidelines. He's still a bit of a raw talent, but he would make for a decent sized target in the red zone.

