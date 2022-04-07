Virginia Tech spring practice notes: Shuffling the deck on the defensive line

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has shown a ton of different combinations on the defensive line during the periods of spring practice open to the media.

That continued on Thursday as the defensive line room continues to expand.

New coach Brent Pry announced a series of position changes last week that included linebackers Lakeem Rudolph and Jorden McDonald moving to defensive end.

He didn't note it publicly, but Bryce Goodner was also in that group. The 2021 signee spent last fall on the offensive line, but is now working at defensive tackle.

Tech also has two early enrollees, Gunner Givens and Braelin Moore, in the mix this spring, and Givens has already shifted from defensive end to defensive tackle.

It's given J.C. Price a lot of new puzzle pieces to try and fit together. Price has injuries to take into account as well with Mario Kendricks (shoulder), Jaylen Griffin (knee) and Desmond Mamudi (knee) all recovering from injuries they suffered last year.

Givens is also limited with an undisclosed injury and defensive end Cole Nelson was dressed out for practice on Thursday, but wearing a boot.

Eli Adams replaced Nelson on the first-team defensive line during crossover work against the offensive line on Thursday.

The first-team group hasn't changed much — it's been Nelson alongside TyJuan Garbutt at defensive end with Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga at defensive tackle — but the rest of the depth chart continues to shift around.

The second- and third-team groups even had players rotating positions from set to set. Mattheus Carroll and Nigel Simmons got reps at defensive tackle and defensive end during one period of practice.

Tackling a challenge

Former junior college transfer Bob Schick could be a pivotal player off the bench for the Hokies this season.

Schick has been working at left guard and left tackle throughout the spring and is one of the few offensive lineman bouncing to the outside like that. He worked primarily at guard last fall, but that position flexibility could be crucial for a Tech team without many options at tackle.

The second-team offensive line when Shick is at guard features walk-ons William Jones and Chris Boyd at tackle.

Shick is listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds and was starter at tackle for a Snow College that reached the NJCAA national championship game in 2021.

Everything matters

Rudolph was relying on some walk-ons to act as defenders while walking the first- and second-team offensive line through some zone blocking schemes.

Second-year freshman Griffin Duggan, standing in at defensive end, didn't follow his instructions on two straight plays and Rudolph called him out.

"We can replace you," Rudolph said, calmly. "We need you to do what I'm asking."

That kind of attention to detail has been a focus for Tech's entire coaching staff this spring.

Pry was at midfield during that period of practice giving critiquing the corners alongside Derek Jones on a drill teaching them the proper technique to secure a loose ball. It might have been well worn territory for the veterans, but Pry expressed frustration when Armani Chatman didn't properly lock in his arms.

Quick hits

Connor Blumrick spent the first period of Thursday's practice open to reporters doing drills with the quarterbacks. Blumrick did handoff drills as his fellow tight ends worked on field goal block. He's out of the running for the starting job, but the coaching staff still wants him to be able to line up at quarterback and run a full compliment of plays.

spent the first period of Thursday's practice open to reporters doing drills with the quarterbacks. Blumrick did handoff drills as his fellow tight ends worked on field goal block. He's out of the running for the starting job, but the coaching staff still wants him to be able to line up at quarterback and run a full compliment of plays. The drill was a good example of Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn working in tandem. Glenn was on one side guiding his quarterbacks through the drill while Bowen was on the opposite side evaluating all the moving parts.

and quarterbacks coach working in tandem. Glenn was on one side guiding his quarterbacks through the drill while Bowen was on the opposite side evaluating all the moving parts. Brody Meadows is the lone early enrollee from the 2022 class on the offensive line. He's a very imposing figure at guard — he was working at right guard on Thursday — with his 6-foot-6, 280-pound frame. He was with the third-team group and bowled over Givens and Mamudi on back-to-back reps. Neither defensive lineman is at full speed, but Meadows size really gave them problems.

