Virginia Tech squashes Clemson in ACC baseball tourney

The Virginia Tech baseball team got off to a great start in the ACC tournament Thursday night.

The top-seeded and second-ranked Hokies belted six homers in an 18-6 rout of 12th-seeded Clemson at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carson Jones and Nick Biddison each belted two homers for the Hokies (41-11). Biddison, Gavin Cross and Tanner Schobel hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the third inning.

"A good beginning to this week for us," Tech coach John Szefc said on a postgame video conference.

Tech is now 1-0 in Pool A, which also includes Clemson and eighth-seeded North Carolina (35-19). The winner of Friday night's Virginia Tech-UNC game will win the pool with a 2-0 mark and will face Notre Dame in Saturday's semifinals.

UNC has won 12 of its last 14 games, while Tech has won 31 of its last 36 games. Tech won two of three games at UNC last month.

"They're hot. We're hot. Should be a good game," Szefc said. "I'll put our guys up against anybody.

"We'll have our hands full, but they'll have their hands full, too."

Clemson (35-23) had lost to UNC on Tuesday, making Thursday's game irrelevant. Even if Tech had lost to Clemson on Thursday, Tech still would have made the semis with a win over UNC because had all three teams finished 1-1 in pool play, Tech would have won the tiebreaker as the top seed in the pool.

Thursday's game started at about 7:15 p.m., but there was a rain delay in the seventh inning. The game did not end until about 11:30 p.m.

It was Tech's first ACC tournament win since 2013, when the Hokies reached the ACC title game. Tech is on track to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since that 2013 season.

The 18 runs were the most Tech has ever scored in an ACC tournament game. The six homers were the most Tech has ever smacked in an ACC tournament game.

Four of the homers came during a seven-run third inning.

With Tech up 3-2, Jones belted a two-run homer to extend the lead.

The junior designated hitter smacked another two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

Jones has smacked seven homers in the last five games. He has hit at least one homer in each of those games. The stretch began with a homer against Kansas State and included four homers in the three-game series sweep of Duke.

Jones had no homers this year prior to this five-game surge.

"Any time you're swinging well, it definitely feels good to go up there and put good swings on baseballs, get the results you're looking for, so I am excited [to get to the plate these days] for sure," he said.

Thursday was only the 14th game Jones has played in all year; it was only his sixth start of the year.

"I didn't get the run I was looking for in the beginning of the year, but I still worked hard and just waited for my opportunity and took advantage of it," Jones said. "I'm just seeing it well and putting good swings on it."

Should Szefc have been starting Jones all year?

"Probably. I would say so. How could I not say that?" Szefc said. "He's been tremendous.

"When you're around a successful group, it's not just one or two or three guys, it's more like 15 guys taking advantage of opportunities. He's a large example of that right now."

Following Jones' homer in the third inning, Clemson starter Billy Barlow was pulled in favor of Austin Gordon.

Gordon allowed a walk to Lucas Donlon and a single to Carson DeMartini.

Biddison, Cross and Schobel then belted back-to-back homers off Gordon.

Biddison's three-run shot extended the lead to 8-2. The Cross and Schobel homers extended the cushion to 10-2.

With Tech up 12-4 in the seventh, Biddson smacked his second homer of the game to extend the lead to 13-4.

Biddison, a senior outfielder who made the All-ACC third team Monday, had three hits and five RBIs in the game.

He hit just .235 last year, when he did not play until April 2021 because of shoulder surgery he underwent the previous fall to repair a torn labrum.

But Biddison entered Thursday batting .336.

"I'm just back in the groove," Biddison said. "Last year, coming off the injury, I was eager to back. We were having a successful year, so I just kind of jumped right into it. [But] it takes awhile to come back from an injury like that. For me, it took longer than I wanted, but I'm glad I'm performing like I am now."

The Hokies not only banged out 15 hits but also benefited from 10 walks.

Cross had three hits and three RBIs. Jones had two hits and four RBIs.

Szefc did not use any of his top three starting pitchers Thursday. Instead, he gave Ryan Metz his third start of the year. Metz pitched the first two innings Thursday.

"We decided we're going to try to keep some of our other guys that have started for us on their regular rest," Szefc said. "We feel pretty confident with a lot of guys."

Tech used six pitchers Thursday. The team's fourth pitcher of the night, Christian Worley, pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before the game was halted by rain.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to Christian," Szefc said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.