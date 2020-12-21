Virginia Tech squashes Longwood in men's basketball

BLACKSBURG — Even though this has been a "bizarre year," the Virginia Tech men's basketball team managed to play another nonconference game — and chalked up another nonconference win — Monday night.
Tech wrapped up the nonleague portion of its schedule with an 84-58 rout of Longwood at Cassell Coliseum.
The 24th-ranked Hokies finished 6-1 in nonconference play. They are 7-1 overall, including last week's ACC win over Clemson.
"I'm excited, but I'm also looking forward to the rest of the games in ACC play," said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 14 points. "We're playing confident. We've still got a long way to go, obviously, but I'm just liking how things are coming together."
The fact that Tech simply played seven nonleague games was a triumph in itself.
While some teams have either had to go on a COVID-19 pause or have had games called off because of foes' COVID-19 issues, Virginia Tech played all the nonconference games it was entitled to play in this abbreviated season.
"I feel fortunate, feel incredibly lucky to get to the end," Tech coach Mike Young said. "I look at different stuff every single night. Wake Forest has played two games. Temple has [played one].
"What a bizarre year. But fortunately for the Hokies, we've steered clear."
The only hitch for Tech came last month, when a game with Temple at the Mohegan Sun was scrapped on just two days' notice because of Temple's COVID-19 issues. But the Hokies were instead able to play nationally ranked Villanova on the night they were scheduled to face Temple — and then upset the Wildcats.
Virginia Tech has played more games (eight) than any other ACC team this season.
"I'm excited that things have been able to go this smooth," Aluma said. "I was a little nervous and hesitant to how they would go, but things are going well."
Longwood (1-7) trailed just 34-30 at halftime, but Tech shot a sizzling 59.4% from the field in the second half.
"There was not a lot of fire and brimstone in that locker room at halftime. … Not a lot of changes; just 'Do it better,’" Young said. "We executed very well [in the second half]. I really was impressed with our passing."
Virginia Tech had seven dunks — the most for the team in Young's two seasons at the helm — and 10 3-pointers.
Jalen Cone had 18 points and six 3-pointers off the bench for the Hokies. He had 18 points and five 3-pointers in last weekend's win over Coppin State.
"Coach Young has had unlimited confidence in me," Cone said. "He's been telling me to shoot the ball."
"He can really deflate a team's defense with his ability to stop on a dime and rise up and make them," Young said. "This is his fifth game back [from a foot injury], and I thought for the first time against Coppin State I saw that little rat that I had come to appreciate. … He looked even more like himself tonight.
Tech entered Monday with more turnovers (94) than assists (91) this season.
But the Hokies had 19 assists and just eight turnovers. It was the first time all season they had fewer than 10 turnovers in a game.
"More typical of … numbers that we have grown accustomed to around here," Young said. "You can't turn the ball over. And to be eight games in and overall on the year we have a negative assist-turnover ratio, I'm not sure that I've ever had a team do that.
"We have good ball-handling kids. … Been more concerned about turnovers from our frontcourt people.
"Tonight was a step in a positive direction. But that's a non-negotiable. Football, can't turn it over. Base on balls in baseball. Those things bite you in the tail. You're playing with fire if you're kicking that thing around."
Tech point guard Wabissa Bede had five points, eight assists and no turnovers.
"He had a phenomenal game," Cone said.
The Hokies opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 43-30 cushion with 16:16 to go.
Leading 45-40, the Hokies went on a 24-7 run to build a 69-47 cushion with 5:56 left.
Freshman reserve Joe Bamisile had 11 points for Tech. He had scored nine points in last weekend's game.
"Bamisile, I thought, has had a couple of good days. I've got a greater level of trust in him," Young said.
Tech's Tyrece Radford had nine points and eight rebounds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!