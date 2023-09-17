When Virginia Tech wrestling coach Tony Robie booked a home-and-home series with Stanford, little did he know that he was scheduling a future ACC rival.

But that’s how it has turned out. Earlier this month, the ACC voted to add Stanford, SMU and California next summer.

So the Tech wrestling team’s visit to Stanford last year and the Cardinal’s return trip to Blacksburg in December are a sign of things to come.

“It’s probably good that we got out there once to get a feel for it before conference matches,” Robie said.

The ACC will become a conference that stretches from coast to coast.

“I don’t mind traveling across the country to play quality games,” Tech women’s soccer coach Chugger Adair said.

“I don’t see a real negative for us,” Robie said. “Some people are pointing to the travel, but you’ve only got to go out there every other year, so it’s really not a huge deal.”

In some sports, expansion will make ACC play even tougher. The Stanford women’s basketball team, for example, won the NCAA title in 2021 and returned to the Final Four in 2022.

“I can sit here and worry about it, but then it’s going to probably give me ulcers or something because it will make it tough,” Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks said. “But … maybe Stanford’s thinking the same thing about us — ‘Oh, man, we’ve got to go against Virginia Tech.’”

The ACC will grow to 18 members, including 17 for football.

“[Expansion] moved the needle at least a little in a bunch of positive directions — revenue, conference size, I think our academic prowess,” Tech football coach Brent Pry said. “All those things are a positive for our league.”

Here’s what some Tech coaches had to say about the effect that expansion will have on their teams.

Wrestling

The ACC has only six wrestling teams, so Robie is excited that the Stanford wrestling program is coming aboard.

“It’s a positive for ACC wrestling,” he said.

Cal and SMU do not have wrestling programs.

The Hokies are No. 4 in the nation in Intermat’s preseason dual-meet rankings, with Stanford No. 23. Tech won 22-12 at Stanford last year.

Tech’s match at Stanford last December took place during Tech’s academic winter break. Tech also wrestled a second team, Lindenwood, that day.

“We flew out two days before the match so you get another day of recovery,” Robie said. “You always want to give yourself a little time to get the trip out of your system. We do the same thing at the NCAAs.”

To get to Stanford, Tech went by bus to Charlotte, North Carolina, then took a commercial flight to San Francisco.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Robie said.

When it travels by plane, the wrestling program does not always take commercial flights. Sometimes the team takes charter flights, as will be the case for this season’s match at Cornell.

“That’s something we’ll look at next time we go out there [to Stanford],” Robie said of taking a charter flight. “We’ll make a decision based on cost.”

Women’s Basketball

Three-time NCAA women’s basketball champ Stanford, which is steered by coaching great Tara VanDerveer, is ranked No. 16 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25.” The Hokies are ranked ninth.

“The ACC’s tough enough to try to win and you’re bringing in a team of that caliber and with the history that they have, it’s only going to enhance [the ACC],” said Brooks, who steered Tech to the ACC tournament title and the Final Four last season. “It strengthens women’s basketball just from Stanford alone.”

Cal which made the 2013 Final Four, was 13-17 overall and 4-14 in Pac-12 play last season. SMU, which is located in Dallas, went 17-13 overall and 7-8 in the American Athletic Conference.

Of course, the ACC won’t be the only league adding teams next summer. The Pac-12 was also raided by the Big Ten and Big 12, while the Southeastern Conference is swiping a few Big 12 schools.

“Everything got tougher when you have five [power] leagues and you condense it into four and you take some of those teams very good for women’s basketball and sprinkle them around,” Brooks said. “The Big Ten got tougher. The SEC got tougher. The Big 12 got tougher.

“So it’s … good that we’re able to add [teams] to keep our league as one of the best in women’s basketball.”

Brooks’ team usually takes charter flights when it travels by plane. Brooks assumes his team will take a charter flight when it heads to Stanford or Cal.

He’s just glad he isn’t coaching Stanford or Cal.

“If we have to go out west, it’s for one trip,” he said. “They [will] have a lot of games coming back east.”

Women’s Soccer

Stanford won its third NCAA women’s soccer title in 2019. Both Stanford and Cal (the alma mater of Alex Morgan) made the NCAAs last season, while SMU was 10-4-5 overall and 3-3-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

“It’s exciting for us, … having the opportunity that we’ve added with those three … programs,” said Adair, who guided Tech to the NCAAs last fall.

Of course, the ACC is already a rigorous league for women’s soccer.

“Year in and year out, [the ACC] quality from top to bottom is probably unmatched,” Adair said. “So this adds to it, makes it even more tenacious as we go through our conference schedule.

“You add good programs to the conference, it’s only going to help all of us continue to grow and get better. … It attracts kids that want to play at the highest level. And it helps push your team to play at the highest level day in and day out.”

In 2017, the Hokies flew to San Diego to take on the University of San Diego and Pepperdine in a pair of August matches before the fall semester began.

“It’s not so bad going there [to the state of California],” Adair said. “It’s coming back that can be hard with the time change and are you flying a red-eye, things like that.”

The team took a commercial flight to San Diego. The team mainly flies commercial when it has to travel by plane.

Cal Chancellor Carol Christ told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that the ACC is interested in using Dallas “as a place where [nonrevenue] teams may come together to minimize the travel.”

That would be a good idea if it means some Tech teams could play at a neutral site in Dallas instead of having to travel all the way to Stanford or Cal. But the idea might not go over so well if it also means some Tech teams would have to give up a home game to play Stanford or Cal in Dallas instead of in Blacksburg.

“I wouldn’t want to give up a home game,” Adair said. “We love playing at Thompson Field.”

Softball

Stanford made the Women’s College World Series last season, bowing out in the semifinals. Cal also made the NCAAs last season. Cal won the NCAA title in 2002.

“Our league has been trending upwards for a long time [in softball],” said Tech coach Pete D’Amour, whose team made the NCAAs last season. “Those two teams are going to improve our competition even more.

“Stanford has arguably one of the top five pitchers [NiJaree Canady] in the country right now. … They’re an elite program now. They raise the bar for us overnight. Same with Cal.”

SMU does not have a softball team, so odds are the ACC won’t want to use Dallas for any neutral-site ACC softball games.

“There’s not that many schools that play softball in Dallas. The central hub could be maybe [the site of the Women’s College World Series in] Oklahoma City, who knows,” D’Amour said. “If it’s an away game and we’re supposed to go to Stanford or Cal, it makes sense to play in a neutral location. But … if you [do have to] go out to California once a year, it’s not that big a deal for us.”

D’Amour’s team mainly flies commercial when it has to travel by plane.

Men’s and Women’s Swimming

Cal, the alma mater of Missy Franklin and Ryan Murphy, has won four NCAA women’s swimming and diving team titles and earned its eighth NCAA men’s team crown last season. Cal was 11th on the women’s side last season.

Stanford, the alma mater of Katie Ledecky, has won eight NCAA men’s team titles and claimed its 11th NCAA women’s team title in 2019. Stanford finished eighth in the men’s standings at the NCAAs last season, one spot ahead of Tech. Stanford was third on the women’s side last season.

SMU won its third straight American Athletic Conference men’s title last season and was third at the conference meet on the women’s side.

With programs such as Virginia and N.C. State in the ACC, it is already hard to win ACC team and individual titles. It will soon be even harder.

“Our conference for swimming was already one of the top conferences in the country,” Tech director of men’s and women’s swimming and diving Sergio Lopez Miro said. “[Adding the newcomers] is going to make an amazing conference for swimming and diving, so I’m looking forward to it.

“If we have to compete against the best of the best in the world, we’ll compete against the best of the best. I’m just happy that our conference level is going to be that high because it’s going to attract … higher-caliber swimmers.

“If you don’t want to race those teams, swimmers of that caliber, maybe you shouldn’t be on a team like [Tech].”

ACC swim teams aren’t required to have dual meets against each other, but Lopez Miro is eager to face the newcomers. He called the coaches at all three future ACC members the day after expansion was announced.

“We’re going to talk once we understand what our budgets are going to be in the future,” Lopez Miro said.

Lopez Miro said he expects his travel budget will increase enough so that Tech can visit Stanford and Cal every other year. He figures that in other years, perhaps Stanford and Cal would be willing to face Tech and UVa in Charlottesville.

Damien Sordelett contributed to this report.