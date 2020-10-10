Virginia Tech starting Braxton Burmeister at quarterback against North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech will start Braxton Burmeister at quarterback against North Carolina. Tech coach Justin Fuente declined to name a starter when he spoke to the media at the start of the week.
The team made the announcement with less than 10 minutes before kickoff.
“I’m not being coy with the whole thing,” Fuente said. “It’s just things change so quickly with getting guys up to speed and out there playing. We’ll just have to kind of play it by ear.”
Before Tech had to pause football activities in September and cancel the team’s Sept. 12 game against Virginia, Fuente announced plans to start Hooker with Braxton Burmeister getting reps off the bench.
Hooker was sidelined after that and wasn’t cleared to practice until after Tech’s 45-24 win over North Carolina State. He was in uniform the following week against Duke, but never left the bench.
Last year, Hooker was 6-2 as Tech’s starter and threw for 1,555 yards (61.1%) with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
“You know, two weeks before the Virginia game, we felt like it was Hendon that gave us the best chance to win,” Fuente said. “Hendon has missed time since then, the game was postponed, all those things you all already know. Getting into this last week, we felt like it was Braxton. I’ll tell you this, we’ll go out there and practice this week like we do at every single position and continue to evaluate and try to make the best decision we can for the football team on Saturday.”
The Hokies are 2-0 with Burmeister at the helm, and he’s been every bit the running threat the coaching staff advertised him to be. He has five runs of 10 or more yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half last week against Duke while struggling in the passing game.
Burmeister threw for 163 yards (36% passing) with a touchdown and interception in the 38-31 win.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!