Virginia Tech starting Braxton Burmeister at quarterback against North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech will start Braxton Burmeister at quarterback against North Carolina. Tech coach Justin Fuente declined to name a starter when he spoke to the media at the start of the week.

The team made the announcement with less than 10 minutes before kickoff.

“I’m not being coy with the whole thing,” Fuente said. “It’s just things change so quickly with getting guys up to speed and out there playing. We’ll just have to kind of play it by ear.”

Before Tech had to pause football activities in September and cancel the team’s Sept. 12 game against Virginia, Fuente announced plans to start Hooker with Braxton Burmeister getting reps off the bench.

Hooker was sidelined after that and wasn’t cleared to practice until after Tech’s 45-24 win over North Carolina State. He was in uniform the following week against Duke, but never left the bench.

Last year, Hooker was 6-2 as Tech’s starter and threw for 1,555 yards (61.1%) with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.