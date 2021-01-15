Virginia Tech starting center Brock Hoffman returning for senior year

Hoffman started 11 games last season and played a team-high 725 offensive snaps as one of the more durable lineman in the league. The only time he was out of the lineup was in the fourth quarter against Clemson when he was benched after multiple personal fouls.

He was called for a team-high eight penalties this season (three were for unsportsmanlike conduct), but was back in the lineup a week later for the Commonwealth Cup.

"I'll give Brock an opportunity to get back in there and go, but we have to play smart football though,” Fuente said, at the time. “Brock knows that. I grabbed him after the game, and said 'do you understand why?' I'm not asking if you like it, I'm asking if you understand why. He said, 'yes sir.' We'll move forward from that. Brock has been fantastic in terms of preparing and in terms of effort, but we got to play the game the right way." ​

Hoffman made national headlines before even playing a game for Virginia Tech when the NCAA denied his waiver for immediate eligibility as a transfer from Coastal Carolina before the 2020 season.