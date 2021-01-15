Virginia Tech starting center Brock Hoffman returning for senior year

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman announced he will be back with the Hokies for the 2021 season on Friday night.
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Hoffman spent the last few weeks evaluating the feedback and projections he received from NFL scouts. Hoffman had scouts tell him he could go as early as the third round in this year’s draft while others weren’t quite optimistic and gave him a day three grade.
He also put in for feedback from the official NFL draft advisory committee, but their evaluation is limited to first round, second round and return to school.
Hoffman felt confident he could improve his draft stock with another year of starting experience under his belt given the disparity in projections, according to a source.
Tech coach Justin Fuente and offensive line coach Vance Vice gave Hoffman space to make his decision, but worked hard to get Hoffman directly connected with scouting personnel so he could get make an informed decision.
According to a source, Hoffman also felt good about Tech's roster going into next season — he’s one of three full-time starters returning on the offensive line (right tackle Luke Tenuta and left guard Lecitus Smith) and is very close with projected starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister — and wants to get a true Lane Stadium experience next fall with fans in the stands.
Hoffman started 11 games last season and played a team-high 725 offensive snaps as one of the more durable lineman in the league. The only time he was out of the lineup was in the fourth quarter against Clemson when he was benched after multiple personal fouls.
He was called for a team-high eight penalties this season (three were for unsportsmanlike conduct), but was back in the lineup a week later for the Commonwealth Cup.
"I'll give Brock an opportunity to get back in there and go, but we have to play smart football though,” Fuente said, at the time. “Brock knows that. I grabbed him after the game, and said 'do you understand why?' I'm not asking if you like it, I'm asking if you understand why. He said, 'yes sir.' We'll move forward from that. Brock has been fantastic in terms of preparing and in terms of effort, but we got to play the game the right way."
Hoffman made national headlines before even playing a game for Virginia Tech when the NCAA denied his waiver for immediate eligibility as a transfer from Coastal Carolina before the 2020 season.
He transferred to Tech to be closer to his family in Statesville, North Carolina, with his mother still suffering from side effects from undergoing surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017.
The trying six-month long process ended with the NCAA denying Hoffman’s final appeal just days before the season-opener against Boston College on the grounds he didn’t immediately request a transfer right after his mother’s diagnosis.
Hoffman made his debut in a Hokies uniform against N.C. State in September with his family including his mother Stephanie in the stands.
“It was like, holy cow, here we are, it's finally here,” his father Brian Hoffman said, in September. “When I saw him run out with the flag, it hit me really hard."