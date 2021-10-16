Virginia Tech starting corner Jermaine Waller injured in loss to Pitt

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller injured his left foot at the end of the first half in a 28-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Waller came out for the second half wearing a walking boot and didn’t return to the game.

Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t have a firm update on his prognosis available during his post-game press conference.

“I don’t know,” Fuente said. “I don’t think it’s long-term, but I’m far from knowing for certain.”

Waller came into the game tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions. He had two tackles (one solo) on Saturday and was in coverage when Pitt receiver Jared Wayne made a leaping grab at Tech’s 3-yard line that converted a third and 12. The Panthers scored on the next play to take a 14-0 lead.

Tech backup corner Armani Chatman replaced Waller, and Brion Murray got a bunch of snaps when the defense went into a dime look that featured six defensive backs. Chatman had two tackles and a pair of pass breakups, and Murray was credited with a pass breakup as well.