Virginia Tech starting corner Jermaine Waller latest player to opt out of bowl, enter 2022 NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting corner Jermaine Waller has opted out of the Pinstripe Bowl and will begin preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft. Waller made the announcement with a post via his instagram account on Thursday afternoon.

"My time at Virginia Tech has allowed me to grow as a football player and as a young man," Waller wrote. "First, I want to give a special shout out to all my teammates that went to war with me day in and day out. I appreciate each and every one of you guys and the countless memories we were able to make throughout the years! Thank you to all the coaches who gave me an opportunity, knowledge on/off the field and stayed with me through the trails and tribulations."

Waller started 11 games at corner this season for the Hokies and tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions. He opened the season with interceptions in each of Tech's first three games and returned one for a touchdown against Notre Dame in Week 5. He also had 45 tackles (30 solo) and five pass breakups.