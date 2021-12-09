Virginia Tech starting corner Jermaine Waller latest player to opt out of bowl, enter 2022 NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting corner Jermaine Waller has opted out of the Pinstripe Bowl and will begin preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft. Waller made the announcement with a post via his instagram account on Thursday afternoon.
"My time at Virginia Tech has allowed me to grow as a football player and as a young man," Waller wrote. "First, I want to give a special shout out to all my teammates that went to war with me day in and day out. I appreciate each and every one of you guys and the countless memories we were able to make throughout the years! Thank you to all the coaches who gave me an opportunity, knowledge on/off the field and stayed with me through the trails and tribulations."
Waller started 11 games at corner this season for the Hokies and tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions. He opened the season with interceptions in each of Tech's first three games and returned one for a touchdown against Notre Dame in Week 5. He also had 45 tackles (30 solo) and five pass breakups.
It was a productive season for Waller, who entered the year with something to prove after only playing two games in 2020. He was limited early coming out of fall camp last season while rehabbing a foot injury that required offseason surgery. The pandemic forced him to go through a portion of the rehab process away from campus.
He suffered an upper-body injury in his first game back and only played one other game the rest of the season.
“It was more so an accumulation of things,” Waller said, in March of what kept him sidelined.
The injuries robbed him of a chance to build on earning an All-ACC honorable mention nod in 2019. He tied for fifth in the ACC with 13 passes defended in his first year as a full-time starter and had three interceptions.
Waller was 100% when Tech opened spring camp earlier this year and played 531 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
He is the fifth Tech starter to opt out of the bowl game in the last two weeks joining wide receiver Tre Turner, left guard Lecitus Smith, defensive tackle Jordan Williams and defensive end Amare Barno. The Hokies will also be without wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (who was also the team's starting punt returner) and backup quarterback Knox Kadum after both of them entered the transfer portal. The only player to enter the NFL Draft and commit to playing in the bowl game on Dec. 29 in New York is starting center Brock Hoffman.
Tech interim coach J.C. Price addressed the wave of opt outs during a press conference for the Pinstripe Bowl earlier in the week.
“It’s just the nature of college sports right now," Price said.