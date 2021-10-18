Virginia Tech starting corner Jermaine Waller questionable for Syracuse game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente isn't sure how long the defense will be without starting corner Jermaine Waller.

Waller didn't return to the game after suffering a left foot injury at the end of the first half against Pitt. He wore a walking boot while watching the game on the sidelines after halftime.

Fuente said he didn't believe it was a season-ending type injury after the game, and he reiterated that point on Monday without providing a firm timeline for his return.

"I really don’t (know)," Fuente said. "I know Jermaine will be out there if he can. I don’t think this is a long-term issue. It’s just that I don’t know how short-term."

Waller remains tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions. He also has 28 tackles (18 solo) with two pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, he's one of four Tech defenders to play more than 300 snaps in the first six games (315). He's allowed 16 catches on 25 targets for 224 yards with a touchdown.

Tech will miss Waller's playmaking abilities if he's sidelined for any extended period of time, but the Hokies built up some experience at the position last year when the missed most of the season dealing with various injuries.