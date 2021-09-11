Virginia Tech starting free safety Keonta Jenkins out against Middle Tennessee

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting free safety Keonta Jenkins won't play on Saturday against Middle Tennessee with a foot injury.

He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Tae Daley, a Vanderbilt transfer who worked at both safety spots during fall camp.

Jenkins had three solo tackles in the opener against North Carolina. He played 34 snaps in the 17-10 win, according to Pro Football Focus. Daley had two tackles and played 31 snaps.

Tech's starting secondary will feature Daley alongside Nasir Peoples at boundary safety and Chamarri Conner at nickel. Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong are the team's starting corners.

Jenkins started Tech's first two games last year at free safety before coming down with COVID-19. He played mostly special teams the rest of the year.

