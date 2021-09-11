 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech starting free safety Keonta Jenkins out against Middle Tennessee
0 comments

Virginia Tech starting free safety Keonta Jenkins out against Middle Tennessee

{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Tech football practice: Keonta Jenkins

Virginia Tech safety Keonta Jenkins stretches before practice on the first day of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. 

 Michael Niziolek | Roanoke.com

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting free safety Keonta Jenkins won't play on Saturday against Middle Tennessee with a foot injury. 

He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Tae Daley, a Vanderbilt transfer who worked at both safety spots during fall camp. 

Jenkins had three solo tackles in the opener against North Carolina. He played 34 snaps in the 17-10 win, according to Pro Football Focus. Daley had two tackles and played 31 snaps. 

Tech's starting secondary will feature Daley alongside Nasir Peoples at boundary safety and Chamarri Conner at nickel. Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong are the team's starting corners. 

Jenkins started Tech's first two games last year at free safety before coming down with COVID-19. He played mostly special teams the rest of the year. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert