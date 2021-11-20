Virginia Tech starting free safety Tae Daley ejected for targeting against Miami in first half

MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia tech starting free safety Tae Daley was ejected from Saturday night's game against Miami in the final minutes of the first quarter for targeting.

Daley teamed up to Chamarri Conner to bring down Mike Harley on a 14-yard completion. Connor was pulling Harley down to the ground when Daley lowered his helmet and launched into the wide receiver. The replay showed the safety making direct helmet-to-helmet contact.

After a brief review, Daley was disqualified and Miami got additional 15-yards on the play. The Hurricanes went onto to score to take a 14-3 lead with 2:42 left in the quarter. Tech put backup safety Keonta Jeknins in the game to replace Daley for the rest of the possession.

It's only the second confirmed targeting call on Virginia Tech this season. The other was called on linebacker Dax Hollifield late in the game against Notre Dame.

Hollfiield had to sit out the first half against Pittsburgh the following week, but Daley will be available to start in next week's game against the University of Virginia since his penalty came in the first half.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.