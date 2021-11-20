Virginia Tech starting left guard Lecitus Smith out against Miami with injury

MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia Tech starting left guard Lecitus Smith won't be in the lineup for the Hokies for the first time in two plus years.

Smith didn't travel to Miami with the team after suffering a lower body injury in a win over Duke last week. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder was knocked out of game on two separate occasions.

The offensive lineman has played in 44 career games and started 37 of those. He made 10 starts this season including one start at left tackle. He accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl earlier in the week along with wide receiver Tre Turner and defensive end Amare Barno.

Tech did get some good news with starting center Brock Hoffman rejoining the team after missing last week with a left foot injury. He was dressed out in pregame warmups and snapping to quarterback Braxton Burmeister, but he didn't take snaps with the first-team groups before the game.

The first-team offensive line featured Luke Tenuta at left tackle, Silas Dzansi at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.