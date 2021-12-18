Virginia Tech starting left tackle Luke Tenuta leaving for NFL after Pinstripe Bowl

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting left tackle Luke Tenuta joined the long list of Hokies leaving for the NFL on Friday night.

Tenuta, who will play in the Pinstripe Bowl later this month, started 10 games this season (nine at left tackle and one at right tackle) as a fourth year sophomore.

The 6-foot-9, 322-pounder out of Western Albemarle was part of the team’s 2018 signing class. He had more than a dozen scholarship offers coming out of high school including ones from Cincinnati, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Tenuta was the No. 19 ranked prospect in Virginia at the time.

He ended up starting 25 career games for the Hokies after redshirting as a true freshman. He took over the starting job at right tackle midway through the 2019 season then moved over to the left side to replace Chrisitan Darrisaw this season.

Tenuta played a key role mentoring the team’s younger offensive linemen throughout the fall (including Kaden Moore and Parker Clements) alongside fellow veteran Brock Hoffman.

While Tech fell short of the expectations players had heading into the season, Tenuta tried his best to help the locker room maintain a positive outlook.

"I keep the same attitude,” Tenuta said. “I love football. I know everyone in the locker room loves football. Everyday we get to come to work with my best friends, I love to do it. I think that's the attitude you got to have.”

He was able to spend this season with his father Jon Tenuta, who joined Tech’s staff as a defensive analyst. The well-traveled 40-year coaching veteran hadn’t been able to attend many of Tenuta’s games prior to this year.

Luke Tenuta’s departure leaves Tech with 10 scholarship linemen on the roster for next season.

That number includes the four offensive linemen the Hokies signed on Wednesday. Moore and Clements are the only two linemen with any experience left on the roster with Tentua, Lecitus Smith and Brock Hoffman leaving for the NFL.

It doesn’t include Silas Dzansi, who is one of five upperclassmen who participated in Senior Day, but hasn’t publicly announced their plans for next year. He would be the most experienced and versatile players on the line if he decided to come back.

Other Tech starters leaving for the NFL include wide receiver Tre Turner, defensive end Amare Barno, defensive back Jermaine Waller and defensive tackle Jordan Williams. The Hokies also lost starting receiver Tayvion Robinson, who opted to transfer to Kentucky.

Still going

Virginia Tech’s staff added three-star Xayvion Bradshaw to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday. Bradshaw, the son of former NFL running back Ahmad Bradshaw, had narrowed down a list of a dozen scholarship offers to the Hokies and Vanderbilt.

He initially planned to announce his decision on national signing day in February, but bumped up the announcement to this week.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s a three-star athlete ranked No. 20 in the state of Virginia this cycle. He played receiver, defensive back and was a special teams standout at Graham High School in Bluefield.

Tech also signed Bradshaw’s high school teammate Brody Meadows. The offensive lineman flipped from his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia to Tech on early signing day.

Bradshaw gives Tech 20 signees in the 2022 class and 12 of them are from the state of Virginia.

