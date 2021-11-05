 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech starting QB Braxton Burmeister injured in first half against Boston College
0 comments

Virginia Tech starting QB Braxton Burmeister injured in first half against Boston College

{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister, center, looks to pass against Georgia Tech's Tobias Oliver (8) and Ayinde Eley (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

CHESTNUT HILL — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister was knocked out of Friday night's game against Boston College on the team's second possession. 

Burmeister took a hit on his right side late in the first quarter from safety Jaiden Woodbey on a quarterback keeper. He initially looked like he was going to get back up and go to the huddle, but ended up falling back to the ground in pain. 

Backup quarterback Knox Kadum came into the game and finished out the first half.

Kadum was 1 of 6 for 3 yards in the half. The Hokies almost went the entire first half without a completion — the last time that happened was against Miami in 2003 — but Kadum completed a pass to running back Raheem Blackshear with 19 seconds left in the half. 

Tech had 113 yards of total offense in the half and six first downs. 

After getting looked at by trainers, Burmeister did speak briefly with Tech coach Justin Fuente and pointed at his side. The Hokies are without backup quarterback Connor Blumrick, who suffered a right knee injury earlier this season. 

Tech's third-string quarterback is true freshman Tahj Bullock. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert