Virginia Tech starting QB Braxton Burmeister injured in first half against Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister was knocked out of Friday night's game against Boston College on the team's second possession.

Burmeister took a hit on his right side late in the first quarter from safety Jaiden Woodbey on a quarterback keeper. He initially looked like he was going to get back up and go to the huddle, but ended up falling back to the ground in pain.

Backup quarterback Knox Kadum came into the game and finished out the first half.

Kadum was 1 of 6 for 3 yards in the half. The Hokies almost went the entire first half without a completion — the last time that happened was against Miami in 2003 — but Kadum completed a pass to running back Raheem Blackshear with 19 seconds left in the half.

Tech had 113 yards of total offense in the half and six first downs.

After getting looked at by trainers, Burmeister did speak briefly with Tech coach Justin Fuente and pointed at his side. The Hokies are without backup quarterback Connor Blumrick, who suffered a right knee injury earlier this season.

Tech's third-string quarterback is true freshman Tahj Bullock.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.