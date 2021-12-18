Virginia Tech starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister intends to enter transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting quarterback Braxton Burmiester intends to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Burmeister was not at practice on Saturday with his teammates and will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

According to a source, Burmeister was hoping to wait until after the bowl game on Dec. 29 to enter the transfer portal, but the high number of quarterbacks entering the portal in recent weeks sped up his decision.

Some of the quarterbacks with starting experience who have opted to transfer included UCF’s Dillon Gabriel (UCLA), Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), LSU’s Max Johnson (Texas A&M), USC’s Kedon Sloves, Auburn’s Box Nix and Texas’ Casey Thompson (TCU).

According to a source, Burmeister asked Tech’s coaching staff to play in the bowl while in the transfer portal, but that request was denied.

The move leaves Connor Blumrick and true freshman Tahj Bullock as the only two available scholarship quarterbacks for the bowl matchup against Maryland. Backup quarterback Knox Kadum entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Burmeister’s decision ends a tumultuous three years in Blacksburg for the quarterback that started with the NCAA denying his waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019.

He was thrown into the starting lineup a year later while former Tech starter Hendon Hooker was dealing with a COVID diagnosis and medical scare. Burmeister’s start came just days after clearing the team’s COVID protocols from his own battle with the virus that caused him to lose

Burmeister lost 12 pounds, but led the team to a 45-24 win over N.C. State. He was benched in Week 3 and a quarterback controversy was cut short when he suffered a foot injury in practice that resulted in three broken toes.

He returned to the starting lineup and helped Tech recapture the Commonwealth Cup in Tech’s regular season finale. He had 248 yards (212 passing) with a touchdown in the win while the Hokies put up 464 yards of total offense.

Tech’s former coaching staff handed Burmeister the starting job for 2021 just weeks later. It was the first time in coach Justin Fuente’s tenure he didn’t have a quarterback competition in the spring and he outlined lofty expectations for the quarterback.

But the Hokies passing offense regressed with Burmeister at the helm.

They go into the bowl game averaging 179.7 passing yards per game, which is ranked No. 109 out of 130 FBS teams. It would be the first time since 2009 that the team averaged fewer than 200 passing yards per game.

Injuries played a role in Burmeister’s struggles with an upper body injury limiting him physically and forcing him out of the lineup throughout the season.

The former Oregon transfer played in 17 career games for the Hokies and was knocked out of six of them for various lengths of time due to injuries. Four of those came in the 2021 season.

“Braxton’s deal is going to be the same every week,” Fuente said, of Burmeister’s injuries in November. “He’s just going to go as long as he can go. There’s going to be some times when he needs to come out and sometimes he may be able to go back and sometimes he won’t.”

Burmeister’s toughness was applauded by his coaches and teammates throughout the year.

The quarterback ended the year on a high note with a career-high 115 rushing yards (9.6 yards per carry) in a 29-24 win over Virginia. He also threw for 141 yards including a 61-yard touchdown throw in the first quarter to Tayvion Robinson.

Burmeister had 1,960 passing yards (55.7%) with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He ran the ball 117 times for 514 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with two touchdowns.

He joins a long list of starters who will not participate in the bowl game that features left guard Lecitus Smith, wide receivers Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner, corner Jermaine Waller, defensive tackle Jordan Williams and defensive end Amare Barno.

