Virginia Tech starting right tackle Silas Dzansi injured in loss to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN — Virginia Tech starting right tackle Silas Dzansi was injured in the first quarter of a 27-21 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

Dzansi was helped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He returned to the sidelines later in the half wearing a walking boot.

A Tech spokesperson ruled Dzansi out for the rest of the game at halftime with an ankle injury. Tech coach Justin Fuente didn't have an update on his status after the game.

"I don’t know," Fuente said. "I’m not very good at the post-game (injury report)."

Last week, Fuente told reporters he expected tight end James Mitchell to be fine after suffering a knee injury against Middle Tennessee. The training staff later ordered an MRI and discovered a torn ACL.

Dzansi was replaced by Tyrell Smith for much of the game on Saturday. Smith struggled with two false start penalties and Brock Hoffman finished out the game at the spot. Johnny Jordan came in the game for Hoffman at center.

It was the first time Hoffman took snaps at tackle in his career going back to his days at Coastal Carolina.