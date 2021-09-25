Virginia Tech starting right tackle Silas Dzansi won’t play against Richmond

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Silas Dzansi didn’t dress for Saturday’s game against Richmond.

Dzansi suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter against West Virginia and didn’t return. He returned to the sidelines wearing a walking boot.

Coach Justin Fuente said he wasn’t sure if Dzansi would be able to play when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Backup tackle Parker Clements, who didn’t travel to West Virginia last week after suffering an injury in practice leading up to the game, is available against Richmond.

Tech veteran tackle Tyrell Smith filled in for Dzansi for the majority of the game against West Virginia. He was called for multiple false start penalties and was eventually replaced by center Brock Hoffman. Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan came into the game for Hoffman at center.

During early pregame warmups, Tech had Smith back at right tackle with the first-team offensive line and Hoffman at center.

