Virginia Tech starting wide receiver Tayvion Robinson enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — It wasn’t all good news for Virginia Tech on Thursday.
Starting wide receiver Tayvion Robinson hit the transfer portal during the team’s press conference formally announcing a new coach Brent Pry.
While Robinson can change his mind if the new coaching staff allows him to return, it would be a big blow for the Hokies. Robinson led the team for a second straight year in receptions (44) and he was second on the team with 559 receiving yards (12.7 yards per catch).
He was also one of the best special teams players in the ACC this season with a conference-best 12.6 yards per return.
The move comes on the heels of fellow starting receiver Tre Turner announcing he was opting out of the bowl game and leaving for the NFL.
Robinson and Turner combined for 221 catches and 3,312 yards as teammates over the last season, which accounted for more than 46% of the team’s total production in the passing game.
Their departures leave Tech with little veteran experience at the position heading into next season with former walk-on Kaleb Smith as the lone player with any significant starting experience.
The Hokies have turned to freshman Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones in recent weeks with Turner injured. Lofton had five catches for 70 yards in the team’s last two regular season games and also caught his first career touchdown.
Robinson was a 2019 signee out of Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. According to a 247 Sports composite rankings, he was a four-star ranked prospect (No. 334 ranked overall) and was the No. 11 ranked player in the state of Virginia in that class.
He had a dozen scholarship offers coming out of high school including ones Duke, Maryland, Nebraska, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The 2019 class was supposed to help Tech establish some depth at receiver with Robinson joining fellow receivers Elijah Bowick, Jaden Payoute and Jacoby Pinckney. Payoute is the only one of those signees on the team.
Tech quarterback Knox Kadum and offensive lineman Derrell Bailey have also recently entered the transfer portal.