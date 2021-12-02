Virginia Tech starting wide receiver Tayvion Robinson enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — It wasn’t all good news for Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Starting wide receiver Tayvion Robinson hit the transfer portal during the team’s press conference formally announcing a new coach Brent Pry.

While Robinson can change his mind if the new coaching staff allows him to return, it would be a big blow for the Hokies. Robinson led the team for a second straight year in receptions (44) and he was second on the team with 559 receiving yards (12.7 yards per catch).

He was also one of the best special teams players in the ACC this season with a conference-best 12.6 yards per return.

The move comes on the heels of fellow starting receiver Tre Turner announcing he was opting out of the bowl game and leaving for the NFL.

Robinson and Turner combined for 221 catches and 3,312 yards as teammates over the last season, which accounted for more than 46% of the team’s total production in the passing game.

Their departures leave Tech with little veteran experience at the position heading into next season with former walk-on Kaleb Smith as the lone player with any significant starting experience.