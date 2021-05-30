Virginia Tech still focused on adding more offensive line depth ahead of fall camp

The 6-foot-6, 304-pounder was sidelined the first week of the season from COVID-19, but he’s started the team’s last six games (three at left tackle and three at right tackle).

He told The Roanoke Times on Saturday he popped up on Tech’s radar in May when the team’s defensive grad assistant Matt Kardulis called the school to get information on a couple of players.

Tech loved what they saw of Schick on film, and made him a priority target. He had multiple Zoom calls with the staff that included what he described as a “super awesome” virtual tour of campus. He verbally committed on the spot when Fuente called him on Sunday, May 23.

“I felt really good about it from the start,” Schick said.

The commitment caps a whirlwind 18 months for the offensive lineman who was on a two-year church mission in Colombia after graduating high school when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. He returned home six months early and enrolled at Snow last summer.

He got married in March and will now head to Blacksburg with his wife on June 18 to start his next chapter.

