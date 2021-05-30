Virginia Tech still focused on adding more offensive line depth ahead of fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech took the first step in addressing the team’s depth concerns on the offensive line last week by nabbing a verbal commitment from Snow College offensive lineman Bob Schick
Throughout spring camp, Tech coach Justin Fuente said adding more eligible offensive linemen was one of his staff’s top priorities for the fall. He reiterated the point in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times on Thursday.
“I would like to get two if we could,” Fuente said. “I don’t know if we will.”
The Hokies went through spring camp with only nine scholarship offensive linemen.
Two additional offensive linemen will enroll this month — Maryland grad transfer Johnny Jordan and freshman Bryce Goodner — but the Hokies want to improve the overall numbers in the O-line room since three of their expected starters this year (Lecitus Smith, Brock Hoffman and Luke Tenuta) are strong candidates to leave for the NFL after the season.
One step forward
Tech got an offensive lineman with his full eligibility left in Schick. He started most of the season as a true freshman for a Snow College team that went undefeated in the regular season and is preparing for a trip to the NJCAA national championship game on June 5 against Hutchinson Community College.
The 6-foot-6, 304-pounder was sidelined the first week of the season from COVID-19, but he’s started the team’s last six games (three at left tackle and three at right tackle).
He told The Roanoke Times on Saturday he popped up on Tech’s radar in May when the team’s defensive grad assistant Matt Kardulis called the school to get information on a couple of players.
Tech loved what they saw of Schick on film, and made him a priority target. He had multiple Zoom calls with the staff that included what he described as a “super awesome” virtual tour of campus. He verbally committed on the spot when Fuente called him on Sunday, May 23.
“I felt really good about it from the start,” Schick said.
The commitment caps a whirlwind 18 months for the offensive lineman who was on a two-year church mission in Colombia after graduating high school when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. He returned home six months early and enrolled at Snow last summer.
He got married in March and will now head to Blacksburg with his wife on June 18 to start his next chapter.
Stiff competition
Tech has been recruiting offensive linemen out of the transfer portal since December when they offered Western Kentucky guard Tyler Witt — he eventually signed with Purdue — just three days after the surprise departures of Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson.
The Hokies got a commit from Jordan in December, but never stopped looking for additional offensive line talent.
Tech’s staff initially cast a wide net in the transfer portal with the additions of Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams, Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley, Texas A&M quarterback Connor Blumrick and Marshall linebacker C.J. McCray, but since McCray committed in March they have been solely focused on landing additional offensive linemen.
“We have combed through a bunch of players,” Fuente said. “It’s been a little easier for us because we don’t have room for anybody else. Quarterback or running back or receiver, we don’t have room.”
Fuente said the transfer portal is a challenging environment right now given the number of Power Five schools with similar positional needs.
“I just think it feeds itself,” Fuente said. “Guys with good film have plenty of opportunities because there are so many opportunities out there. The ACC averaged 11 scholarship players to the portal [the last 12 months]. ... There are openings all over.”
According to the 247 Sports’ portal database, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State have all signed 2021 offensive line transfers.
In the ACC, Louisville, Duke, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech have all signed at least one scholarship offensive lineman out of the portal during this recruiting cycle, while nine of the 14 teams in the conference have lost at least one scholarship offensive lineman to the portal.