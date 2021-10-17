Virginia Tech students grateful for 'orderly' entrances at Lane Stadium

There were at least 30 law-enforcement officers and stadium employees stationed at various points in the line. When one point in the line became clogged, an employee removed a trash can to open a new path.

"Definitely more controlled, not as crazy," Tech junior Ben Hornbeck said at Saturday's game. "Last week we were getting pushed. … They upped security [Saturday], they organized it better and there's less people."

"We got in a lot quicker today than last weekend," Tech sophomore Kerry O'Sullivan said.

A lack of staff has been an issue at Tech games this season. Some students blamed the overcrowding at the Notre Dame game to overwhelmed workers letting in students with fake tickets or no tickets.

In last week's letter, Tech warned that students “entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols” would be referred to Tech’s office of student conduct.

Students said stadium personnel did a thorough job of checking tickets Saturday and even turned some people away who did not have the appropriate tickets.