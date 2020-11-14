Virginia Tech stumbles late in failed upset bid against Miami

He put Tech up 7-0 with 6:01 to go in the first half with a 53-yard touchdown run. He went untouched through the middle of the line for his longest rush of the season after faking a handoff to Tayvion Robinson.

The fourth-year junior made some nice throws in the first half as well including a 32-yarder to Kaleb Smith that prevented a second quarter drive from ending in a three-and-out. Hooker put the Hokies in the red zone with a 19-yard run off the right side to set up a Jalen Holston’s 8-yard touchdown run two players later.

Holston’s first touchdown of the season (and first since the 2018 win over Marshall) put Tech up 14-3 with 8:47 to go in the first half.

Miami showed off its up-tempo offensive attack by running 47 plays in the first half. The Hurricanes moved the ball with ease for much of the half, but only came away with one touchdown on four trips inside Tech’s 30-yard line. King scored Miami’s lone touchdown in the first half on a 10-yard run. He was 6 of 6 on a 10-play, 84-yard drive that cut Tech’s lead to 14-10 with 5:11 to go in the half.

The Hokies stopped a fake field goal attempt on Miami’s opening possession, and got key contributions up front throughout the half to preserve the lead. Tech defensive tackles Jarrod Hewitt and Mario Kendricks each had third down sacks, and defensive end Amare Barno also had a big tackle for loss.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.