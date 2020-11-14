Virginia Tech stumbles late in failed upset bid against Miami

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech couldn’t conjure up any last minute magic in a 25-24 loss to Miami on Saturday at Lane Stadium.
Tech was looking for the program’s first win over a top 10 opponent since 2014 (Ohio State) and had a 10-point lead late in the third quarter over the Hurricanes, but couldn’t hold on.
The Hokies two-minute offense that looked so good a week ago against Liberty, stumbled as it tried to get in field goal range on two separate possessions. Quarterback Hendon Hooker also threw a rare fourth quarter interception and was sacked twice down the stretch.
Miami jumped out in front when D’Eriq King hit Mark Pope for a 36-yard touchdown with 5:59 in the fourth quarter. Pope beat Dorian Strong in coverage on a slant right down the middle of the field for the team's longest play from scrimmage. Hurricanes running back made it a one-possession game with a 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Virginia Tech’s offense played much better in the first half in the first half without significant contributions from injured running back Khalil Herbert and tight end James Mitchell. Herbert had two carries for 11 yards and Mitchell drew a pass interference penalty on Miami’s defense the only time he was targeted. They played less than 10 snaps combined in the half.
Hooker was once again the focal point of the offense early in the game.
He put Tech up 7-0 with 6:01 to go in the first half with a 53-yard touchdown run. He went untouched through the middle of the line for his longest rush of the season after faking a handoff to Tayvion Robinson.
The fourth-year junior made some nice throws in the first half as well including a 32-yarder to Kaleb Smith that prevented a second quarter drive from ending in a three-and-out. Hooker put the Hokies in the red zone with a 19-yard run off the right side to set up a Jalen Holston’s 8-yard touchdown run two players later.
Holston’s first touchdown of the season (and first since the 2018 win over Marshall) put Tech up 14-3 with 8:47 to go in the first half.
Miami showed off its up-tempo offensive attack by running 47 plays in the first half. The Hurricanes moved the ball with ease for much of the half, but only came away with one touchdown on four trips inside Tech’s 30-yard line. King scored Miami’s lone touchdown in the first half on a 10-yard run. He was 6 of 6 on a 10-play, 84-yard drive that cut Tech’s lead to 14-10 with 5:11 to go in the half.
The Hokies stopped a fake field goal attempt on Miami’s opening possession, and got key contributions up front throughout the half to preserve the lead. Tech defensive tackles Jarrod Hewitt and Mario Kendricks each had third down sacks, and defensive end Amare Barno also had a big tackle for loss.
