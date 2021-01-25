Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford indefinitely

The Virginia Tech men's basketball program announced Monday that forward Tyrece Radford has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities "for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes."

The Tech news release said there will be no further comment "until the matter is resolved," but did not specify what the matter was.

When asked on the ACC coaches' video conference Monday if Radford had been arrested, Tech coach Mike Young declined to say.

Radford, a third-year sophomore, is in his second season as a starter at small forward for the Hokies.

The 6-foot-2 Radford ranks second on the nationally ranked Hokies in scoring (11.1 ppg), rebounding (6.3 rpg). He leads the team in minutes (31.0 mpg).

Radford has started every game for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2 ACC) this season. Tech visits Notre Dame on Wednesday and hosts nationally ranked Virginia on Saturday.

How does Tech go about trying to win without Radford?

"We've got no choice. We'll figure it out," Young said. "That's what our intentions are."