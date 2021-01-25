Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford indefinitely

The Virginia Tech men's basketball program announced Monday that forward Tyrece Radford has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities "for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes."
The Tech news release said there will be no further comment "until the matter is resolved," but did not specify what the matter was.
When asked on the ACC coaches' video conference Monday if Radford had been arrested, Tech coach Mike Young declined to say.
Radford, a third-year sophomore, is in his second season as a starter at small forward for the Hokies.
The 6-foot-2 Radford ranks second on the nationally ranked Hokies in scoring (11.1 ppg), rebounding (6.3 rpg). He leads the team in minutes (31.0 mpg).
Radford has started every game for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2 ACC) this season. Tech visits Notre Dame on Wednesday and hosts nationally ranked Virginia on Saturday.
How does Tech go about trying to win without Radford?
"We've got no choice. We'll figure it out," Young said. "That's what our intentions are."
Young pointed to freshman reserves Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile as players that could help fill the void of Radford.
"We've got enough players with ability to continue to win," he said.
Radford had nine points and eight rebounds in Tech's win over Notre Dame on Jan. 10.
Radford ranks second on the team in assists (30), baskets (58) and free throws (35). He is shooting 53.7% from the field.
Radford was named the ACC co-player of the week last Monday in recognition of his performances in wins over Duke and Wake Forest. He had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against Duke. He had 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals at Wake Forest.
He had eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Hokies' upset win over No. 3 Villanova in November. He scored 21 points in a win over South Florida in the following game.
Radford had 15 points in the Hokies' win over then-No. 20 Clemson last month. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in a win over Miami later that month.
Radford averaged 10.2 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds as a redshirt freshman last season.