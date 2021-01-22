 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech-Syracuse men's basketball preview capsule
VT logo (copy)

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

No. 16 Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Noon at the Carrier Dome

TV: MASN

Records: Virginia Tech 11-2, 5-1 ACC; Syracuse 8-4, 2-3

Notes: After suffering back-to-back road losses to North Carolina (81-75) and Pittsburgh (96-76), Syracuse squashed visiting Miami 83-57 on Tuesday. … The Hokies won at the Carrier Dome last year for the first time in their history. … Five Syracuse players average double figures in points, including Quincy Guerrier (16.7 ppg) and Buddy Boeheim (16.0 ppg). Guerrier also averages 9.7 rebounds. … Syracuse ranks second in the ACC in scoring offense (79.5 ppg) but 12th in 3-point field-goal percentage (32.2%). … Syracuse ranks second in the league in both field-goal percentage defense (39.9%) and 3-point field-goal percentage defense (28.7%) but 11th in both scoring defense (70.1 ppg) and rebounding margin.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

