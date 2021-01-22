Virginia Tech-Syracuse men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: After suffering back-to-back road losses to North Carolina (81-75) and Pittsburgh (96-76), Syracuse squashed visiting Miami 83-57 on Tuesday. … The Hokies won at the Carrier Dome last year for the first time in their history. … Five Syracuse players average double figures in points, including Quincy Guerrier (16.7 ppg) and Buddy Boeheim (16.0 ppg). Guerrier also averages 9.7 rebounds. … Syracuse ranks second in the ACC in scoring offense (79.5 ppg) but 12th in 3-point field-goal percentage (32.2%). … Syracuse ranks second in the league in both field-goal percentage defense (39.9%) and 3-point field-goal percentage defense (28.7%) but 11th in both scoring defense (70.1 ppg) and rebounding margin.