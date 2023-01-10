Virginia Tech, Syracuse seek improvement in Wednesday's clash

Two men's basketball teams seeking improvement will meet at Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome.

Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-4 ACC) will take a four-game losing streak into a 7 p.m. Wednesday game against the Orange.

"We simply have to play better basketball — a myriad of small things that are costing us," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday on the ACC's weekly video conference. "A missed box-out. A bad close in transition. And those little things become big things as you go over the course of the game."

Syracuse is 10-6 overall.

"Our record speaks for itself and it's not good enough," Orange coach Jim Boeheim said Monday. "We've got a lot of young guys that are trying to figure this out. I think we're improving as a team, but we haven't really shown that yet."

Syracuse is 3-2 in ACC play.

"We haven't played well in the league," Boeheim said. "We're fortunate to be where we are."

Each of the four losses in Virginia Tech's skid have been by five points or less.

"It's not like we're getting blown out or anything," reserve center Lynn Kidd said after last weekend's 73-69 loss to North Carolina State. "All the games are going down to the wire. We just have to need [make] … little adjustments here and there and I think we'll be back rolling again."

But Young takes no encouragement from the fact that Tech's losses were close shaves.

"I don't think so," Young said Monday. "Not an easy time in Blacksburg. I'm not encouraged by that, not in the least.

"We're complicating winning. … We are making too many little mistakes. … Make the game easy for yourself. Make the game easy for your teammates.

"We're going to get this thing on the track … but … time is wasting. We've got to get it right and we've got to get it right in a hurry."

The bad start to ACC play is not a new experience for the Hokies. Tech lost its first four ACC games last year.

"I'm tired of slow starts to the ACC, I can tell you that," Young said.

Last season, Tech was 10-10 overall and in the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league mark after a Jan. 26 loss to Miami. But Tech won nine of its final 11 regular-season games, then went 4-0 to win the ACC Tournament.

So the Hokies aren't fretting about this season's rough ACC start.

"Guys aren't pouting," guard Darius Maddox said after last weekend's loss. "We've been in dark spots before. We know how to fight out of it. We know what we have to do. So we're just staying positive."

So what must Tech do better in order to snap the skid?

"Some of our starts [to games] aren't as strong as others," said Maddox, whose team fell behind 13-2 in last weekend's loss. "Being disciplined defensively. And then just running our sets, getting the ball moving."

Syracuse is coming off a 73-66 loss at Virginia; UVa led by 20 points in the second half. The Orange trailed by 20 points in the second half of last month's 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh.

"Both Pittsburgh and Virginia, we got back in the game in the last 10 minutes, but we weren't in the game prior to that," Boeheim said. "We have to play better. … Those two comeback efforts were good, but we were down 20 points in both games."

Syracuse had recorded back-to-back wins over Boston College (79-65 at home) and Louisville (70-69 on the road) before falling at UVa last weekend.

What would Boeheim like to bottle from those two wins in order to have the same results Wednesday?

"I wouldn't take anything from those two games," he said. "I don't think we played well in either one."

Pitt jumped to a 23-12 lead over the Orange with 10:;27 left in the first half. Louisville built a 19-10 lead with 12:33 left in the first half. UVa jumped to a 20-9 lead over Syracuse with 12:42 left in the first half.

"We're not good enough in the beginning of the games. I don't have an answer for why," Boeheim said.

The Hokies beat the visiting Orange 71-59 last season. Tech power forward Justyn Mutts had a triple-double in that win, scoring 12 points, snaring 14 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

Mutts often served as Tech’s facilitator in the middle of Boeheim’s 2-3 zone defense in that game, catching a pass at the free-throw line and kicking it back out to an open shooter or dishing it to a teammate under the basket.

"He's certainly a luxury in the high post," Young said. "And we think we've got a couple others that we'll slide in there as well for some different looks at it."

Guard Joseph Girard III averages 16.8 points for the Orange, while freshman point guard Judah Mintz averages 15.9 points.

Jesse Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center, averages 13.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Edwards missed last year's visit to Tech with a broken wrist.

"His length and his ability to block shots presents some problems," Young said.

Tech starting guard Hunter Cattoor, who has missed the past three games with a bruised elbow, could return to action Wednesday. He is a game-time decision.

Freshman guard Rodney Rice, who has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery, is expected to make his Tech debut Wednesday.