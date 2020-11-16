Virginia Tech taking ‘business as usual’ approach as Pittsburgh waits on latest test results

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente chuckled when asked about the uncertainty surrounding this week’s game against Pittsburgh.
The Panthers postponed their game against Georgia Tech last weekend after pausing football activities on November 12 due to the program’s COVID-19 related protocols. It was the first game on the team’s scheduled impact by the coronavirus.
They were still in a holding pattern on Monday as they waited for results from their latest round of coronavirus tests.
“We deal with uncertainty every day,” Fuente said, with a laugh. “I took my 30th COVID test today. Hopefully I’ll get the text message like I’ve gotten 29 times before that says I get to keep coming to work. You can imagine, all our players and staff either get a text that’s good or a phone call that’s bad. So we’re all dealing with uncertainty on a daily basis.”
He delivered a similar message to his team on Sunday.
“This thing [the coronavirus] hasn’t gone away,” Fuente said. “And I think our guys have done a great job handling it. We can’t approach this week with any different mindset. None of us really know that we’ll get to come to work tomorrow, so we’ve gotten good training for uncertainty, but we shouldn’t have any in our preparation...We had a great workout yesterday. I anticipate we have a bunch of guys in the building today on their day off and kind of business as usual.”
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi also spoke to reporters on Monday, and said the coronavirus tests administered to the team on Sunday will determine the program’s next step.
“If we get bad news in those tests, which [knocking on wood] I hope we don't, I pray we don't, we've told our kids we plan on practicing Tuesday and so forth,” Narduzzi said. “But it all comes down to what happens on our Sunday tests as it does every week and then our Wednesday test and Friday test.”
Narduzzi didn’t get into the specific number of positive tests Pittsburgh had last week or how many players were sidelined from contact tracing.
He said one contributing factor the team’s medical personnel considered last week was that the game against Georgia Tech was on the road and required the team to get on a plane like did on November 7 for a game against Florida State.
“When you've got to go on the road, if you're unsure what's on that airplane, and we travel two hours on the airplane...and did we have a problem going down to Tallahassee? Was there a stewardess or bus driver?” Narduzzi said. “Who knows what happened, I don't know. That's the crazy thing with this whole deal, you don't know.”
Pittsburgh might only get one practice in this week, but Narduzzi said his players want to play as long as they have enough players able to suit up.
“We expect to play Virginia Tech this weekend,” Narduzzi said. “That's the expectations. Our kids were miserable this weekend. I was miserable sitting at home watching everybody else play. You prepare to play football games.Our kids put all the work in. It's like putting all the work in, you study your tail off for that English exam. All of a sudden the teacher at the last second, we're not having that. You're, like, wait a second. I did all that stuff for nothing? That's kind of where we are. We expect to play the Virginia Tech game. We hope we're not let down again.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!