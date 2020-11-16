Virginia Tech taking ‘business as usual’ approach as Pittsburgh waits on latest test results

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi also spoke to reporters on Monday, and said the coronavirus tests administered to the team on Sunday will determine the program’s next step.

“If we get bad news in those tests, which [knocking on wood] I hope we don't, I pray we don't, we've told our kids we plan on practicing Tuesday and so forth,” Narduzzi said. “But it all comes down to what happens on our Sunday tests as it does every week and then our Wednesday test and Friday test.”

Narduzzi didn’t get into the specific number of positive tests Pittsburgh had last week or how many players were sidelined from contact tracing.

He said one contributing factor the team’s medical personnel considered last week was that the game against Georgia Tech was on the road and required the team to get on a plane like did on November 7 for a game against Florida State.

“When you've got to go on the road, if you're unsure what's on that airplane, and we travel two hours on the airplane...and did we have a problem going down to Tallahassee? Was there a stewardess or bus driver?” Narduzzi said. “Who knows what happened, I don't know. That's the crazy thing with this whole deal, you don't know.”