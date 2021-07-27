Virginia Tech TE James Michell, DE Amare Barno make 2021 All-ACC preseason team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a pair of players on the 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference preseason football team that was announced on Tuesday morning as voted on by 147 media members.

Tech starting tight end James Mitchell (77 votes) and defensive end Amare Barno (63 votes) were selected.

Mitchell had 26 catches for 435 yards in 10 games last season with five touchdowns (four receiving). He made the Mackey Award watch list given to the country's top tight end earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder could have left Tech early for the NFL last season, but opted to return to school to finish up his degree and play for another season. He was one of three Hokies student-athletes picked to represent the team at ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte.

For his career, Mitchell has 47 catches for 796 yards with 11 touchdowns (six receiving) in 36 career games (18 starts).

Barno's selection comes on the heels of his breakout 2020 season. He led the power five with 16 tackles of loss and was sixth in the league with 6.5 sacks. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors last season.