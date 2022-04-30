Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of NFL draft

The Detroit Lions picked former Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell with the No. 177 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was the first Hokies player drafted this year.

Mitchell had high hopes going into the 2021 season, but a torn ACL in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee cut his year short. The tight end was injured trying to punch the ball across the goal line after taking a handoff at the 2-yard line.

Middle Tennessee safety Greg Grate brought him down for no gain with a hit directly on Mitchell’s right leg.

Former coach Justin Fuente was initially optimistic it wouldn’t be a long-term injury, but Mitchell was re-evaluated and ruled out for the season. The tight end closed out his Hokies career with 52 career catches with 838 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns (seven receiving).

He was invited to the NFL Combine, but wasn’t able to do any of the testing or on-field drills. Most analysts still had Mitchell as a top 10 prospect at his position despite the injury.

The Union High School alum from Big Stone Gap is revered in his hometown. He’s the first player to go to the NFL from the area since the Jones brothers — Thomas (2000) and Julius (2004) — were drafted. Mitchell started growing a following as he started picking up Division 1 offers as a sophomore in high school.

Mitchell as a three-star signee in Tech’s 2018 signing class and was ranked No. 7 in the state of Virginia.

According to Sportrac, Mitchell's rookie contract is projected to be worth $3.9 million with a signing bonus of over $240,000.

Tech had four players selected in last year’s draft with offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw (Minnesota) and corner Caleb Farley (Tennessee) going in the first round. The Hokies had a 25-year streak of players going in the draft snapped in 2019.

