Virginia Tech ties No. 5 Virginia in men's soccer

BLACKSBURG – Colin Shutler of Virginia had four saves and Matt Zambetti of Virginia Tech had three saves as Virginia Tech and fifth-ranked Virginia played to a 1-1, double overtime draw in men's soccer Wednesday night.

Tech’s returning starter at goalkeeper, Mathijs Swaneveld, has yet to play this season because he is recovering from hip surgery. He is expected to return to action soon.

Kahlil Dover scored in the 76th minute off an assist from Daniel Pereira (Northside) to give Tech (0-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) the lead.

Joan Gilbert of UVa (1-0-1, 1-0-1) tied the score in the 77th minute.