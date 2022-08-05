Virginia Tech tight end Connor Blumrick wants to be more than just a gadget guy

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback turned tight end Connor Blumirck is committed to making his latest position change work.

Blumrick went from quarterback to running back to tight end while at Texas A&M then started that cycle over again when he got to Blacksburg.

He played quarterback for the Hokies last season going from a wildcat type change of pace guy to starting the finale in the Pinstripe Bowl. He finished the season with 152 passing yards (51.6%) with two touchdowns and ran the ball 56 times for 242 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with three touchdowns.

Blumrick was one of the first players to catch Brent Pry’s eye during winter workouts. Pry saw an intriguing combination of size – Blumrick is listed at 6-foot-5 — and speed on a team lacking proven playmakers.

The new staff moved Blumrick to tight end just a week into spring camp, and are hoping to reap the rewards from that decision this fall.

“I’m excited about Connor,” Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said, after Friday’s practice. “Connor’s working at receiver and tight end and in the backfield, a lot of different places. He’s got a unique skill set. He’s played receiver before….So it’s been fun to figure out how to utilize him and package him in different personnel groupings.”

Blumrick has high hopes as well.

While he only played a total of 14 offensive snaps in four seasons (he also played 233 snaps on special teams) with Texas A&M, he’s hoping the coaching staff has the confidence to give him more consistent game reps.

"I want to be in as many plays as coach will put me in,” Blumrick said. “I want to be involved in the run game and pass game, whatever I can do to help the team."

It’s why Blumrick’s put on weight this summer and spent nearly everyday working alongside fellow tight ends Nick Gallo and Drake Deiuliis on the jugs machine. There’s still times where he needs help with the fundamentals, but Blumrick feels like he’s made real progress in the weight room and is happy with his pass-catching skills.

"I've always felt the quarterbacks have the best hands on the team,” Blumrick said. “I feel like coming from the quarterback position it's just kind of natural."

Blumrick spends the majority of the time working with the tight end, but he’s also working with the receivers — as he did Friday during a portion of practice with the media is — and getting some snaps in a quarterback to stay fresh.

He’s enjoying the process, and his overall camp experience under the new staff in year six of his lengthy collegiate career.

“I think the culture is better, I think the players are more invested, I'm excited to see what we can do this year,” Blumrick said.