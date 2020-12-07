Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell adds punt returner, emergency QB to ever expanding resume

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had to take a minute on Saturday night to decide who would be the emergency quarterback.
The discussion took place on the headsets as they watched No. 3 quarterback Knox Kadum run onto the field after Braxton Burmeister and Hendon Hooker were both sidelined with injuries.
Kadum was the last scholarship quarterback available after Quincy Patterson entered the transfer portal last week, and coach Justin Fuente wanted a plan in place in case the redshirt freshman needed to come out of the game.
“The guy that I’m going to tell you doesn’t know that he’s the emergency quarterback,” Fuente said, on Monday. “We didn’t ever broach it with him. But if it would have gotten to that Saturday, we probably would have put James back there and just had him hand the ball of.”
Fuente will revisit the topic this week — the team does have walk-on quarterback Joshua Forburger listed on the roster — for Saturday’s game against Virginia, but Mitchell wouldn’t necessarily have been out of place taking some snaps.
Mitchell played the position as a senior at Union High School and he led his team to the state semifinals with the team relying on a wildcat type offensive attack.
It wasn’t the only time on Saturday the coaching staff leaned on the tight end’s versatility.
Mitchell was the team’s starting punt returner on Saturday, and had a 14-yard return in the second quarter. It was the second longest return of the season for the Hokies and gave the offense the ball at midfield.
Tech’s had issues returning punts this season and rotated through a series of different specialists. Tayvion Robinson was the team’s starting returner to open the season, but lost the job after fumbling a return against Liberty. He also muffed a punt against Duke earlier in the year that was recovered for a touchdown.
The Hokies tried out Raheem Blackshear, Tre Turner and Khalil Herbert before turning to Mitchell.
“That’s the first time live since senior year, and it’s different, but I’ve been working back there actually pretty much all year,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t really know an opportunity was going to come, but they came up to me this week and said, ‘You’re going, so just get mentally ready,’ and that’s what I did.”
The off week helped Mitchell get back to 100% after a leg injury forced him to miss Tech’s loss to Liberty and limited him to a handful of snaps against Miami. Mitchell has 23 receptions for 368 yards with five touchdowns (four receiving) this season. He had three catches against Clemson for 11 yards.
While Tech has lost four straight games, Mitchell remains optimistic the team is capable of pulling things together for the finale.
“It’s hard, because guys are playing hard…” Mitchell said, after the game on Saturday. “Guys are playing hard, and everybody is just battling. It’s tough the way things are going. Guys are deflated, and we made some mistakes in situations like that, but for a long time, we were right there.”
