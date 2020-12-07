Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell adds punt returner, emergency QB to ever expanding resume

Mitchell was the team’s starting punt returner on Saturday, and had a 14-yard return in the second quarter. It was the second longest return of the season for the Hokies and gave the offense the ball at midfield.

Tech’s had issues returning punts this season and rotated through a series of different specialists. Tayvion Robinson was the team’s starting returner to open the season, but lost the job after fumbling a return against Liberty. He also muffed a punt against Duke earlier in the year that was recovered for a touchdown.

The Hokies tried out Raheem Blackshear, Tre Turner and Khalil Herbert before turning to Mitchell.

“That’s the first time live since senior year, and it’s different, but I’ve been working back there actually pretty much all year,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t really know an opportunity was going to come, but they came up to me this week and said, ‘You’re going, so just get mentally ready,’ and that’s what I did.”

The off week helped Mitchell get back to 100% after a leg injury forced him to miss Tech’s loss to Liberty and limited him to a handful of snaps against Miami. Mitchell has 23 receptions for 368 yards with five touchdowns (four receiving) this season. He had three catches against Clemson for 11 yards.