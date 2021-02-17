Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell had easy time deciding to extend collegiate career

“They (advisory committee) recommended that I come back and get more work, more stuff on film, so that’s when I came down to it and when I talked to my family and talked to my coaches, that’s what I felt like I needed as well,” Mitchell said.

Tech fans weren’t the only ones celebrating the news.

“Awesome,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “It’s like signing a new player almost.”

Mitchell is likely the top returning tight end in the conference after finishing second in the conference last year at the position in receiving yards despite missing one game and only playing a handful of snaps in another.

He had 26 catches for 435 yards (16.7 yards per catch) with four touchdowns.

“He’s one of the guys with the most experience,” Cornelsen said. “One of the best players we have not only on the offense but on the team. He’s got the experience. He’s got the respect from his teammates. He just checks all the boxes.”

The versatile tight end is also a big part of Tech’s rushing attack as a blocker on the edge and key option at the goal line as a ball carrier. He wants to continue to mold his game to model the current crop of standout tight ends in the NFL like George Kittle.