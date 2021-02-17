Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell had easy time deciding to extend collegiate career

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans witnessed a string of high profile departures from the team in December.
Starting left tackle declared Christian Darrisaw announced he was leaving early for the NFL, defensive stalwarts Rayshard Ashby and Jarrod Hewitt opted to pass on the COVID-related extra year of eligibility they received from the NCAA and multiple starters transferred.
Fans grew increasingly anxious about what starting tight end James Mitchell was going to do as they counted down the days to 2021.
Mitchell posted a video on social media to announce he was coming back on Dec. 29, but told reporters on Tuesday that he had already made up his mind a week earlier.
“I honestly came to terms with it with a little more ease than I thought I was going to,” Mitchell said. “I actually decided pretty early. I didn’t announce until later, but I’d actually decided maybe a couple weeks after the Virginia game, so I actually came to terms with the decision and was at ease, so that was good for me.”
Mitchell said it was a pretty straight forward process that started with putting his name into the NFL college advisory committee for feedback. He also sat down with his family and had multiple meetings with various Tech coaches from coach Justin Fuente to defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck, who has maintained strong ties with NFL personnel.
“They (advisory committee) recommended that I come back and get more work, more stuff on film, so that’s when I came down to it and when I talked to my family and talked to my coaches, that’s what I felt like I needed as well,” Mitchell said.
Tech fans weren’t the only ones celebrating the news.
“Awesome,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “It’s like signing a new player almost.”
Mitchell is likely the top returning tight end in the conference after finishing second in the conference last year at the position in receiving yards despite missing one game and only playing a handful of snaps in another.
He had 26 catches for 435 yards (16.7 yards per catch) with four touchdowns.
“He’s one of the guys with the most experience,” Cornelsen said. “One of the best players we have not only on the offense but on the team. He’s got the experience. He’s got the respect from his teammates. He just checks all the boxes.”
The versatile tight end is also a big part of Tech’s rushing attack as a blocker on the edge and key option at the goal line as a ball carrier. He wants to continue to mold his game to model the current crop of standout tight ends in the NFL like George Kittle.
“I feel like the biggest thing that I can remember anyway is just in my blocking from the Y position and against d-ends and stuff like that, and then the route tree is definitely something that I need to work on and that was part of some of the feedback that I got,” Mitchell said.
Cornelsen knows the pressure will be on the coaching staff to keep finding ways to get Mitchell the ball in his hands with defenses increasingly focused on shutting him out. Mitchell averaged 2.7 touches a game last year and was targeted 42 times. Boston College tight end Hunter Long, the ACC’s most productive tight end last fall, was targeted 89 times (5.2 touches).
“I think he knew that in the fall that we were constantly trying to move him around and consciously get him the ball,” Cornelsen said. “It’s not always easy. The defense doesn’t always let you throw the ball to whoever you want to so that’s always the challenge…but he’s a sharp kid. He understands the game. He understands that we don’t make promises to guys that you’re going to get 10 touches a game. Like, that’s just not how the game works. So, he knows how valuable he is to this offense and that we’re constantly trying to get him the ball.”