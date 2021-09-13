Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell out for season with knee injury

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that tight end James Mitchell will miss the rest of the season on Monday.

Mitchell suffered a right leg injury against Middle Tennessee and an MRI revealed that he suffered a significant knee injury that will require surgery.

Virginia Tech's training staff initially thought Mitchell avoided a serious injury on Saturday when he took a hard hit at the goal line. He didn't come back into the game, but Fuente was told he was "fine."

Mitchell was knocked out of the 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee in the second quarter when safety Greg Grate stuffed him for no gain on a handoff at the 2-yard line.

The tight end spent the rest of the half working with the trainers trying to get back into the game.

Mitchell had 52 career catches with 838 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in his career. He had five catches for 42 yards with a touchdown this season. He also has five career rushing touchdowns.