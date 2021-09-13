 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell out for season with knee injury
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell out for season with knee injury

Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell (82) during an NCAA football game against Boston College on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Boston. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

 Stew Milne

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that tight end James Mitchell will miss the rest of the season on Monday. 

Mitchell suffered a right leg injury against Middle Tennessee and an MRI revealed that he suffered a significant knee injury that will require surgery.

Virginia Tech's training staff initially thought Mitchell avoided a serious injury on Saturday when he took a hard hit at the goal line. He didn't come back into the game, but Fuente was told he was "fine."

Mitchell was knocked out of the 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee in the second quarter when safety Greg Grate stuffed him for no gain on a handoff at the 2-yard line.

The tight end spent the rest of the half working with the trainers trying to get back into the game.

Mitchell had 52 career catches with 838 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in his career. He had five catches for 42 yards with a touchdown this season. He also has five career rushing touchdowns. 

The tight end considered entering his name into the NFL draft last season, but opted to return for one more season to get his sports media and analytics degree and improve areas of his game that scouts told him to work on.

Tech's backup tight ends Drake DeIuliis and Nick Gallo will move up the depth chart to replace Mitchell. 

DeIuliis is a fifth-year junior who has played in 29 career games. Gallo, a 2019 signee, jumped into the rotation at tight end last season and had 11 catches for 83 yards with a touchdown. 

Tags

