Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell returning for 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell gave Hokie fans a late Christmas gift on Monday night. The talented junior tweeted out 2020 video highlights with the words ‘I’m back’ popping up at the end.

Mitchell faced a similar decision to the one Dalton Keene faced last year. The former Hokies tight end decided to leave Tech with a year of eligibility left and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round.

Keene had a little more experience than Mitchell did — Mitchell played mostly special teams his freshman year — but a strong combine performance in front of NFL scouts could have earned him a similar mid-round grade.

Mitchell will use the 2021 season to improve his draft stock instead.

“He’s the perfect guy that can take one more year and turn that into a lot of money,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, said on Dec. 16. “We’re behind him whatever he decides to, but these guys not getting a true offseason last year, I think that’s something moving forward to next year they really need to think about and how much better they can be with a full, normal offseason this year.”