Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell returning for 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell gave Hokie fans a late Christmas gift on Monday night. The talented junior tweeted out 2020 video highlights with the words ‘I’m back’ popping up at the end.
Mitchell faced a similar decision to the one Dalton Keene faced last year. The former Hokies tight end decided to leave Tech with a year of eligibility left and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round.
Keene had a little more experience than Mitchell did — Mitchell played mostly special teams his freshman year — but a strong combine performance in front of NFL scouts could have earned him a similar mid-round grade.
Mitchell will use the 2021 season to improve his draft stock instead.
“He’s the perfect guy that can take one more year and turn that into a lot of money,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, said on Dec. 16. “We’re behind him whatever he decides to, but these guys not getting a true offseason last year, I think that’s something moving forward to next year they really need to think about and how much better they can be with a full, normal offseason this year.”
Mitchell was second in the ACC among tight ends this season with 26 catches for 435 yards (16.7 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in 10 games. Tech continued to take advantage of Mitchell’s versatility by lining him up all over the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, about a third of Mitchell’s 488 offensive snaps came in the slot.
Mitchell also took over starting punt return duties late in the season and was even one injury away in a loss to Clemson from having to play quarterback.
“I probably couldn’t play center. It’s probably not something I’d be very good at, but skill position wise, I’m probably not that great of a quarterback either,” Mitchell said, of his versatility in December. “I’m going to get that out of the way. But as far as skill position goes, I feel like I just kind of do whatever they need me to do.”
Mitchell's return might not be all that surprising considering the optimistic outlook he had about Tech's future through the team's four-game losing streak late in the year.
"I think guys are still buying in," Mitchell said. "I think guys are still doing what they’re coached to do... I don’t feel like the program’s in any danger or anything like that.”