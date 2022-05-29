Virginia Tech to host NCAA baseball regional

Virginia Tech was named one of the 16 host schools for the NCAA baseball regionals Sunday night.

Only the 16 host sites were revealed by the NCAA on Sunday night. The full 64-team field will be announced during the NCAA tournament selection show at noon Monday on ESPN2. That is when Tech will find out which three teams will be joining the Hokies (41-12) in the Blacksburg Regional, including its foe for Friday's regional opener.

Monday's show is also when Tech will find out its overall seed. Tech is no doubt one of the top 16 overall seeds because it gets to host a regional. But the top eight overall seeds also get to host a Super Regional, should they win their regional. The Hokies are a safe bet to be named one of the top eight overall seeds.

This is the first time Tech will host a baseball regional since 2013, which was the last time the Hokies made the NCAAs. This is only the second time Tech has hosted a baseball regional.

Tech's selection as a regional host means it officially received an at-large bid to the NCAAs on Sunday night.

It was no surprise that Tech was named a regional host Sunday night. The Hokies were ranked No. 2 in the Top 25 polls last week and entered Sunday ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's RPI.

The Hokies went 19-9 in ACC play, earning the Coastal Division title and the top seed in the ACC tournament.

The other host schools are Miami; Louisville; ACC tournament champ North Carolina; Auburn; Texas A&M; Florida; Tennessee; Maryland; Texas; Oklahoma State; Stanford; Oregon State; East Carolina; Southern Mississippi; and Georgia Southern.

Wake Forest, which is No. 6 in the RPI, was not chosen to host a regional. Neither was Vanderbilt, which is No. 7 in the RPI. Neither was Notre Dame, which is No. 13 in the RPI.

Those schools were seemingly passed over for Southern Miss., which is No. 17 in the RPI; Louisville, which is No. 19 in the RPI; and Texas A&M, which is No. 20 in the RPI.

The four-team, double-elimination regionals will begin Friday.

