Virginia Tech to host NCAA softball regional

BLACKSBURG — The NCAA tournament is coming to Tech Softball Park.

The Virginia Tech softball team was named the No. 3 overall seed when the NCAA tournament's 64-team field was announced Sunday night.

As one of the top 16 overall seeds, Virginia Tech (41-7) will get to host an NCAA regional. This will be the first time the program has ever hosted an NCAA regional.

And as one of the top eight overall seeds, the Hokies — should they win their regional — will also get to host an NCAA super regional series.

The Hokies will play St. Francis, a 37-16 team from Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. Friday to open their three-day, four-team, double-elimination regional.

Kentucky (35-17) will play Miami of Ohio (39-15-1) at 4:30 p.m. in Friday's other game at Tech.

The Hokies are the top seed in the regional, with Kentucky the No. 2 seed, Miami of Ohio the No. 3 seed and St. Francis the No. 4 seed. The Hokies beat Kentucky 6-1 in six innings in Florida in February. Tech beat Miami of Ohio 8-0 in five innings in South Carolina in February.

Virginia Tech, which won the ACC regular-season title but lost to Clemson in the ACC tournament semifinals, received an at-large bid to the NCAAs on Sunday night.

If Tech wins its regional, it will host the winner of the University of Florida regional in a best-of-three super regional series for a berth in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Florida (43-16) is the No. 14 overall seed. The other three teams in Florida's regional are Canisius (32-16), Wisconsin (28-19) and Georgia Tech (37-16).

It was not a surprise that Tech is one of the top overall seeds in the field. The Hokies entered Sunday ranked No. 2 in the NCAA's RPI ratings, thanks their success navigating a rigorous schedule. They are also ranked No. 2 in the various Top 25 polls.

The Hokies gathered inside Lane Stadium to watch the selection show on ESPN2. The broadcast showed the Hokies cheering and clapping when their school's name and seed was announced.

This will be Virginia Tech's 11th NCAA tournament appearance, including its third in a row.

Oklahoma (49-2) is the top overall seed.

ACC tournament champ Florida State (52-5), which lost its regular-season series to the Hokies two games to one, is the No.2 overall seed.

St. Francis earned an automatic NCAA bid as the champion of the Northeast Conference. St. Francis is in the field for the fifth straight year.

Miami of Ohio earned an automatic bid as the Mid-American Conference champ.

The Hokies have won an NCAA regional only twice in their history. In 2008, Angela Tincher and company won a regional at Tennessee and a super regional at Michigan to advance to the Women's College World Series for the first time.

Last year, Tech won a regional at Arizona State to advance to a super regional at UCLA. The Bruins beat the Hokies two games to one to earn the World Series berth.

This year's field also includes Atlantic Sun champ Liberty (43-16), which was assigned to a regional that will be hosted by No. 12 overall seed Duke. Liberty will meet Georgia (40-16) on the first day of that regional.

There are six ACC teams in the field, including No. 10 overall seed Clemson and Notre Dame.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.